Manchester City 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Die Werkself Stun Toothless Hosts At Etihad
Manchester City's 23-game unbeaten home run in the UEFA Champions League league phase came crashing to an end as Bayer Leverkusen stunned them 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors scored against the run of play when Alejandro Grimaldo fired home a 23rd-minute opener after a slick counterattack. In the 54th minute, Patrik Schick doubled the lead with a firm header from an Ibrahim Maza cross. Pep Guardiola's decision to rotate heavily backfired in his 100th Champions League match in charge of City. Even with Erling Haaland introduced after an hour, the hosts could not break down a compact Leverkusen defence, with goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defenders Jarell Quansah and Loic Bade holding firm for the win.
