Man City Vs Dortmund, UEFA Champions League: Foden Brace Fires Citizens To 4-1 Win

Phil Foden’s brace set the tone as Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, with the English playmaker scoring twice to spearhead a dominant display that also saw Erling Haaland add his 27th goal of the season. Despite a late strike from Waldemar Anton and Dortmund pressing in the closing stages, City controlled the game through slick passing, sharp breakaways, and clinical finishing, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side with 10 points from four Champions League games at the halfway stage.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund players applaud to supporters after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobe reacts after Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, second from left, scoring their fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase match against Borussia Dortmund in, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's Waldemar Anton scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal during the Champions League opening phase match against Borussia Dortmund Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, foreground, and Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase match against Borussia Dortmund in, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Champions League Soccer Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez, foreground, and Nico O'Reilly go for a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain Soccer Champions League: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, top, jumps for the ball besides Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain Soccer Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase match against Borussia Dortmund in, Manchester, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
