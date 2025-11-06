Man City Vs Dortmund, UEFA Champions League: Foden Brace Fires Citizens To 4-1 Win
Phil Foden’s brace set the tone as Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, with the English playmaker scoring twice to spearhead a dominant display that also saw Erling Haaland add his 27th goal of the season. Despite a late strike from Waldemar Anton and Dortmund pressing in the closing stages, City controlled the game through slick passing, sharp breakaways, and clinical finishing, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side with 10 points from four Champions League games at the halfway stage.
