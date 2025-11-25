UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Preview: High-Stakes Tuesday Across Europe – All You Need To Know

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola talks with Bernardo Silva during a training session on November 24, 2025, ahead of the UEFA Chamoions League match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. | Photo: PA/Mike Egerton via AP

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola talks with Bernardo Silva during a training session on November 24, 2025, ahead of the UEFA Chamoions League match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. | Photo: PA/Mike Egerton via AP