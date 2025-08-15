Indian Super League Uncertainty: AIFF Counsel To Raise Issue In Supreme Court Next Week

The All India Football Federation is reportedly willing to file a written application regarding the commencement of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season, if the Supreme Court asks for one

Indian Super League Uncertainty: AIFF Counsel To Raise Issue In Supreme Court
The Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF had convened a meeting with Indian Super League clubs in New Delhi on August 7, 2025. Photo: AIFF Media
  • Discussion held between legal teams of AIFF and ISL clubs on August 14

  • Concerns of clubs, players regarding ISL delay to be conveyed to Supreme Court

  • ISL start date depends on SC order on new AIFF constitution

Even as the the Indian Super League (ISL) impasse intensifies, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced late on Thursday (August 14, 2025) that it will mention the raging issue before the Supreme Court (SC) next week. The apex court has reserved its judgement on the draft AIFF constitution and a hearing is reportedly scheduled for Monday.

With the Masters Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF pertaining to ISL yet to be signed, hundreds of Indian and overseas footballers are living in uncertainty. The clubs have decided not to pay salaries to the players and support staff till the impasse continues.

ISL Uncertainty: AIFF's Latest Statement

"A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on Thursday, August 14, 2025," an AIFF statement on social media platform 'X' read. "It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs pertaining to the delay in the commencement of the 2025-26 ISL season, and the hardship being felt by the players and other stakeholders will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration," it added.

A PTI report quoted an AIFF source as saying that the federation is willing to file a written application if the court asks for one. "Yes we will be attempting to mention but since judgement is reserved we have to see how the judges takes it. If they feel there is merit in appeal, they may ask for an application to be filed. The plight of the players, clubs and football need to be brought to their notice, " the report quoted a club source as saying.

ISL Uncertainty: What Happened In Lead-Up

The AIFF on Wednesday had asked the legal counsels of the game’s apex body and the ISL clubs to “hold discussions” on the teams’ concerns about the uncertainty over the upcoming season of the top-tier league. Later, minutes of the meeting held between ISL club representatives and FSDL on August 7 were released, which revealed that the ISL 2025-26 season depends on the SC verdict regarding the new AIFF constitution. Once clearance is received, the AIFF has requested approximately 60 days of preparation time.

Last week, 11 ISL clubs had urged the AIFF to urgently bring the “current situation” of Indian football, arising out of the uncertainty over ISL’s future, to the attention of the apex court. The ISL clubs, in a letter, said that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the AIFF does not act on their request.

“On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action,” the AIFF tweeted.

The clubs requested the AIFF to approach the top court a day after the national federation proposed the Super Cup in September to ensure sufficient competitive matches for the clubs after ISL organisers FSDL put a “pause” on the league due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with them in 2010.

The crisis deepened after ISL organisers FSDL put the 2025-26 season “on hold” on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

(With PTI inputs)

