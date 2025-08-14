The ISL 2025-26 season’s start depends on the Supreme Court verdict, with 60 days’ preparation time
The Indian Super Cup will be held in six weeks, with the exact schedule to be confirmed in the next meeting in 7-10 days
AIFF advised clubs to cut costs by restructuring youth leagues, and ensure player release for national duty
The All India Football Federation has released the minutes from its 7 August meeting conducted with representatives of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). The meeting, held in New Delhi, dealt with several issues, such as the uncertainty around ISL’s future and the hosting of the Super Cup.
As per the minutes of the meeting released on social media, the federation confirmed that the ISL 2025-26 season depends on the Supreme Court verdict regarding the new AIFF constitution. Once clearance is received, the AIFF has requested approximately 60 days of preparation time.
Legal representation in the Supreme Court is “possible if all parties’ legal counsel approve,” the meeting noted.
Another key piece of information is that the Super Cup, which is meant to be hosted before the ISL as a stopgap tournament to provide competitive matches to Indian clubs, will be hosted in six weeks. However, the final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting, which will be held in seven to ten days.
Earlier, on 13 August, AIFF had released a statement calling for a legal meeting between the federation and the ISL clubs, “to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action.”
Clubs To Release Players For National Team, Cost-Cutting Measures Advised
Several other issues were also discussed in the 7 August meeting. The AIFF advised the clubs to restructure youth leagues, which emerged as a cost concern amid the uncertainty surrounding ISL.
The Federation also instructed the clubs to release players for national team duty “whenever required”.
The next meeting between AIFF, FSDL, and ISL clubs is scheduled for next week “to confirm Super Cup and review ISL start plans.”