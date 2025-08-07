Indian Super League Future Still Uncertain; AIFF Prez Kalyan Chaubey Hints At Super Cup From Mid-September

After a meeting with representatives of all the Indian Super League clubs, All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey said that they were hoping to have the league in 2025-26, and that a final decision would be taken after another meeting in 7-10 days

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Super League Future Still Uncertain; AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey
All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey said took the decision was taken collectively "in national interest". Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Super Cup to be held in the second or third week of September, before the Indian Super League if it materializes

  • Super Cup likely to conclude before India's AFC Asian Cup qualifying fixtures

  • Final decision after a second meeting between AIFF and ISL clubs

The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) remains shrouded in uncertainty with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday (August 7, 2025) proposing that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to make sure that the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches. The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the ISL clubs, with another meeting to follow "in 7 to 10 days" for a final decision.

Representatives of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Odisha FC joined the meeting virtually, according to a PTI report. Representatives of all the other 10 ISL clubs attended the meeting in person, in Delhi, the report added.

"The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said.

"We are hoping to have ISL this season though it may be a bit late. But we can do it with certain changes, may be in format or other things. But that will be decided later, no decision on those things yet." Chaubey said on the uncertainty surrounding the ISL.

Earlier, eight ISL clubs had written to the AIFF after the top-tier league was put on hold by the organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) due to the lack of clarity on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation. The 15-year MRA between the AIFF and the FSDL, the national federation's marketing partners, ends on December 18.

Chennaiyin FC were the third club to halt first-team operations after Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, who had already suspended player salaries and contracts amid the uncertainty.

Super Cup is normally held at the end of the season but under the circumstances, it is likely to kick off the season. India play Singapore in AFC Asian Cup qualification round on October 9 and 14, and the Super Cup is likely to end before these national team fixtures.

The Durand Cup is currently underway, with East Bengal all but advancing to the quarter-finals.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance