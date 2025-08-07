Indian Super League Future Still Uncertain; AIFF Prez Kalyan Chaubey Hints At Super Cup From Mid-September

Super Cup to be held in the second or third week of September, before the Indian Super League if it materializes
Super Cup likely to conclude before India's AFC Asian Cup qualifying fixtures
Final decision after a second meeting between AIFF and ISL clubs
The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) remains shrouded in uncertainty with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday (August 7, 2025) proposing that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to make sure that the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches. The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the ISL clubs, with another meeting to follow "in 7 to 10 days" for a final decision.
Representatives of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Odisha FC joined the meeting virtually, according to a PTI report. Representatives of all the other 10 ISL clubs attended the meeting in person, in Delhi, the report added.
"The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said.
"We are hoping to have ISL this season though it may be a bit late. But we can do it with certain changes, may be in format or other things. But that will be decided later, no decision on those things yet." Chaubey said on the uncertainty surrounding the ISL.
Earlier, eight ISL clubs had written to the AIFF after the top-tier league was put on hold by the organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) due to the lack of clarity on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation. The 15-year MRA between the AIFF and the FSDL, the national federation's marketing partners, ends on December 18.
Chennaiyin FC were the third club to halt first-team operations after Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, who had already suspended player salaries and contracts amid the uncertainty.
Super Cup is normally held at the end of the season but under the circumstances, it is likely to kick off the season. India play Singapore in AFC Asian Cup qualification round on October 9 and 14, and the Super Cup is likely to end before these national team fixtures.
(With PTI inputs)