Months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended their collaboration with Spotify, their next venture in the podcasting realm has been unveiled. They have inked a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, as announced on their new website, Sussex.com, which is aimed to have the latest news about the couple, as well as links to their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.
Meghan, otherwise known as the Duchess of Sussex, after severing ties with Spotify, has revealed the next move in the podcasting domain. She has entered into a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, as disclosed on their recently launched website, with also their Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ being re-released, with everyone having access to it.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement, adding, “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”
Not only that, even Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer, is thrilled for this deal to have happened. She said, “We are beyond honoured that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”
The company’s Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs chimed in and stated, “ The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”
Back in 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had announced that they have severed ties with Spotify in a mutual and amicable way.
As for the upcoming project, no specific details have been disclosed yet, except that Meghan will be the presenter. Whether Prince Harry will be involved in the podcast remains unclear.