‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Wants To Return To The UK, But Wife Meghan Markle Feels ‘Rejected’; Here’s Why

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘homesick’ and looking for a new place to live in the UK.
Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex is “both content with his new lifestyle and homesick.”
39-year-old Prince currently lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
“It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit,” Schofield said.
Schofield added that Harry, however, “won’t make any drastic or financial moves until he settles his security issues.” She emphasized that Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne, is unlikely to consider moving back to the UK until his long-running security battles are resolved.
Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler, recently revealed that Harry had been looking at properties in the UK. “It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” Harrold said. “Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change. You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that.”
Earlier this year, Harry renounced his British residency and declared America as his home in new paperwork, effective from June 29, 2023. They had officially vacated their Frogmore Cottage the same day, leaving with no UK residence in their names.
“She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her,” Schofield said of Meghan. “I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats,” she said, referring to Markle’s new product line for her lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard.
This news comes as Kate Middleton made a return to the spotlight at the Trooping the Colour festivities over the weekend, amid her own battle with cancer. With King Charles also battling cancer, Schofield stated, “I don’t think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK. I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now.”