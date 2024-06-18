United States

Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!

The beloved cast of "Modern Family" reunites in a heartwarming WhatsApp commercial, revisiting their iconic roles to bridge the messaging divide with humor and nostalgia.

WhatsApp
WhatsApp Commercial Reunites The Modern Family Cast
The cast of Modern Family has come together once again at the Dunphy household! Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are back in their roles as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker, and Mitchell Pritchett from the popular ABC sitcom, appearing in a new commercial for WhatsApp.

In a press release, it was announced that the four actors returned to the Dunphy residence to tackle the messaging divide between America's blue and green bubbles and give fans an update on the beloved family's activities since the series finale in 2020.

The commercial opens with Phil, Claire, and Cam's reactions to a charming photo sent by Hayley (Sarah Hyland) to the family group chat.

"Oh, let me see!" Mitchell exclaims as he enters the room. Phil directs him to check the group chat, prompting Claire and Cam to fall silent as Phil realizes his unintentional blunder.

"You started a family chat without me?" Mitchell questions, delivering his iconic line, "Shame!"

"It's not you! It's just your new phone," Cam reassures him, while Claire adds, "Blurry photos, weird likes."

Outside, a painter overhears their conversation through the window and suggests they switch to WhatsApp, a messaging service known for its "seamless and private" features.

Cam and Mitchell in the WhatsApp Commercial
Cam and Mitchell in the WhatsApp Commercial Photo: WhatsApp
As the scene shifts to the Pritchett-Tucker home, Cam and Mitchell scroll through their phones before bedtime. Reacting to the amusing selfies Claire shared in the new WhatsApp group chat, Mitchell confesses he's struggling to accept being left out.

"This is fun," Mitchell remarks. "I still can't believe you cut me out!"

"Well, we might have cut you from here," Cam gestures toward the phone before putting his hand on his heart. "Never from here."

'Modern Family' Cast Reunion Last Year

The WhatsApp commercial isn't the first reunion of the "Modern Family" cast since the Emmy-winning series concluded in 2020.

Sofía Vergara, known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, posted multiple photos and a video on Instagram in November showing several actors from the show together.

"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily" wrote Vergara in the caption of her post.

'Modern Family' aired on ABC for 11 seasons and 250 episodes, garnering multiple Emmys, including four wins for Best Comedy Series. The iconic show chronicled the lives, relationships, and comedic escapades of three families who were all one big family.

In addition to Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, Ferguson, and Hyland, the main cast featured Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

