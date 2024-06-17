United States

See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar

Inside Out 2 had an extraordinary opening weekend, earning $155 million domestically and $295 million globally, marking a significant comeback for Pixar.

Still from Inside Out 2
info_icon

Hollywood and theatre owners, along with Pixar and Disney, are likely feeling an overwhelming surge of joy and relief following the extraordinary success of Inside Out 2 at the box office. The movie’s stunning performance over Father’s Day weekend has sparked a major comeback for Pixar.

The highly anticipated sequel debuted to a staggering $155 million domestically, surpassing the projected $90 million. This achievement marks the second-largest opening for an animated film over a three-day weekend, unadjusted for inflation. Internationally, Inside Out 2 amassed a record-breaking $140 million, bringing its global opening total to $295 million. This makes it the biggest opening ever for an animated film in comparable markets when accounting for exchange rates.

Inside Out 2 now sits behind Incredibles 2 ($182.7 million) as the second-highest domestic opening for an animated movie. It overtook The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.4 million), Finding Dory ($135.1 million), and Frozen II ($130.3 million).

This remarkable performance is a much-needed win for Pixar, which has faced several challenging years, including a period when some of its films were released directly to streaming under the previous Disney regime.

The film opened in only 60 per cent of the international market but still managed to break records, particularly in Latin America. In Mexico alone, it earned $30.2 million, becoming the second-largest opening there behind Avengers: Endgame. Other notable international earnings include $14.9 million from South Korea and $13.9 million from the U.K.

Before the weekend, Inside Out 2 was expected to open in the $90 million range domestically, similar to its predecessor, which eventually grossed nearly $860 million globally. Instead, it is the first film since Barbie almost a year ago to exceed $100 million in its opening weekend, signalling a recovery for the box office in 2024 after numerous strike-related delays and a decline in movie attendance. Barbie opened to $162 million domestically and went on to join the billion-dollar box office club, a trajectory Inside Out 2 might follow.

The sequel has received glowing reviews, boasting a 93 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96 per cent audience score, the highest for any Pixar film. It also earned an A CinemaScore.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 introduces new emotions as Riley becomes a teenager. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust now face the arrival of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside Out 2 began its impressive run with $13 million from Thursday evening previews, exceeding expectations. The strong Friday performance suggested a domestic opening of at least $130 million to $140 million. By late evening, rival studios estimated between $140 million and $150 million, though Disney and Pixar cautiously projected $140 million-plus.

Adding to the weekend's success, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in its second weekend, contributed to the rise in overall domestic box office revenue for the first time this year. The holiday weekend’s earnings were up 30 per cent from the same period in 2024, which saw disappointing openings from The Flash and Elemental.

Bad Boys 4, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, earned $33 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to over $100 million and its global earnings to $200 million.

Meanwhile, 20th Century and Disney’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ranked third, nearing $400 million globally with a domestic total of $157.8 million. The Garfield Movie from Alcon and Sony placed fourth with $5 million, totalling $78.5 million domestically.

In a close race for fifth place were IF and The Watchers, with IF earning $3.5 million and The Watchers $3.7 million. John Krasinski’s IF, an original CGI/live-action hybrid, celebrated crossing the $100 million mark domestically.

‘Inside Out 2’ Premiere - Chris Pizzello
‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  2. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  3. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  4. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
  5. Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. Romania 3-0 Ukraine, Euro 2024: Iordanescu Hails 'Limitless Generation' Of Tricolorii Stars
  2. Rune Vs Thompson, Queen's Club Championship 2024: Dane's Struggles Continue, Falls To Australian In London - Data Debrief
  3. ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat Places Sixth In Women's Skeet; Men's Performance Falls Short
  4. Halle Open: Daniil Medvedev Survives Early Scare To Beat Nuno Borges
  5. Lockie Ferguson Creates Unthinkable Record: First Instance Of Four Maidens In T20 World Cup History
World News
  1. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  2. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  3. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  4. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  5. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s