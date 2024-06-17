See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar

Before the weekend, Inside Out 2 was expected to open in the $90 million range domestically, similar to its predecessor, which eventually grossed nearly $860 million globally. Instead, it is the first film since Barbie almost a year ago to exceed $100 million in its opening weekend, signalling a recovery for the box office in 2024 after numerous strike-related delays and a decline in movie attendance. Barbie opened to $162 million domestically and went on to join the billion-dollar box office club, a trajectory Inside Out 2 might follow.