Hollywood

‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics

‘Inside Out 2’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
‘Inside Out 2’ is the sequel to ‘Inside Out’ (2015) is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, based on a script written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and a scenario created by Mann and LeFauve. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprise their roles from the first film, while Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader as Fear, Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman, replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, join the cast.

The makers of ‘Inside Out 2’ held a premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles recently and it turned out to be a star-studded evening. The who’s who from the world of showbiz ended up walking in to catch the first glimpse of the movie at its premiere. Here are a few clicks from the red carpet of the premiere:

1. Kensington Tallman

Kensington Tallman
Kensington Tallman Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kensington Tallman, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Kelsey Mann

Kelsey Mann
Kelsey Mann Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kelsey Mann, director of ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Lilimar Hernandez

Lilimar Hernandez
Lilimar Hernandez Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lilimar Hernandez, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown Photo: Chris Pizzello
Yvette Nicole Brown, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles.

5. Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone
Paula Poundstone Photo: Chris Pizzello
Paula Poundstone, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. June Squibb

June Squibb
June Squibb Photo: Chris Pizzello
June Squibb, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Pete Docter

Pete Docter
Pete Docter Photo: Chris Pizzello
Pete Docter, chief creative officer of Pixar Animation, poses at the premiere of the film ‘Inside Out 2,’ at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ayo Edebiri, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Photo: Chris Pizzello
Amy Poehler, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ waves at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Photo: Chris Pizzello
Maya Hawke, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

11. Liza Lapira

Liza Lapira
Liza Lapira Photo: Chris Pizzello
Liza Lapira, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

12. Tony Hale

Tony Hale
Tony Hale Photo: Chris Pizzello
Tony Hale, a cast member in ‘Inside Out 2,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

