KPop Demon Hunters 2 To Arrive On Netflix In 2029? Here's What We Know

KPop Demon Hunters sequel is on its way
It reportedly aims for a 2029 release on Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters is about a K-pop girl group of three members who fight monsters from the underworld
KPop Demon Hunters 2 is set to return to Netflix, but you have to wait a bit longer for the girl group’s reunion.
Netflix and Sony have reportedly finalised a deal for the sequel to KPop Demon Hunters. Bloomberg first reported that they are planning to release the animated musical sequel in 2029.
Neither Netflix nor Sony have commented on it.
Will there be a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters?
Earlier, in an interview with Variety, KPop Demon Hunters co-director Maggie Kang said that the sequel will go beyond Huntr/x’s lead vocalist Rumi and will focus on the backstories of her fellow group members Zoey and Mira.
"We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes,” Kang said. “This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”
About KPop Demon Hunters
KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix on June 20, with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Sony Pictures production topped the Netflix charts within four days of its debut on the OTT giant.
A sing-along version of the film was released in American theatres, and it topped the box office with an estimated $18 million over two days.
Kang co-directed the film with Chris Appelhans.
Kpop Demon Hunters story
The film revolves around a fictional K-pop girl group called Hunterix/Huntr/x. Led by Celine, the other members of the group include Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. These three-member girl group are against the demonic boy band called the Saja Boys.
The synopsis of the film reads: "When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."
The singers behind Huntrix are Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna.