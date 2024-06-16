United States

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why

Showrunner Jess Brownell reveals in an interview that "Bridgerton" Season 4 won't premiere for another two years due to lengthy production processes including filming, editing, and scriptwriting.

'Bridgerton' Season 3
As fans eagerly immerse themselves in the latest episode of Netflix's hit series "Bridgerton," excitement has been met with a touch of disappointment as showrunner Jess Brownell confirms a significant wait for Season 4. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell revealed that the next season won't grace screens for another two years.

The delay, according to Brownell, stems from the intricate and time-consuming nature of production. "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," she explained. "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Despite the wait, Brownell offered fans a glimpse into the progress of Season 4. "We're towards the end with the writers' room season, with the scripts," she disclosed. Expressing her enthusiasm, she added, "I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work. We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

Reflecting on the current season's reception, Brownell expressed pride and gratitude. "I am so proud of how this season has performed and so grateful to the fans for tuning in," she remarked. "Every season, the momentum builds more and more, and we have a debt to pay to the actors in Seasons 1 and 2 for helping build enthusiasm."

Meanwhile, "Bridgerton" Season 3, part two, debuted on Netflix on Thursday, continuing to captivate audiences with its Regency-era drama and beloved characters.

