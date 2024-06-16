'Bridgerton' Season 4 Faces Two-Year Wait, Showrunner Explains Why

The delay, according to Brownell, stems from the intricate and time-consuming nature of production. "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," she explained. "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."