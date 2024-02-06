UK’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement. He has been diagnosed with the disease following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.
Buckingham Palace said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment and remains “wholly positive”.
Meanwhile, Charles III will be postponing his public duties on medical advice but will continue with his duties as a Head of State such as essential paperwork and private meetings.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the Buckingham Palace statement.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it said.
The statement noted that the King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.
“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it added.
Over the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since being discharged from the London Clinic last Monday.
He has since travelled from Sandringham to London to begin treatment as an outpatient and is now at his palace in London.
The King is said to have informed both his sons, William and Harry, personally about his diagnosis and Prince William is in regular contact with his father.
Meanwhile, it is said that Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has spoken to his father and plans to travel to the UK to see him in the coming days.
Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
News of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalised for about two weeks.
Global leaders wish King Charles III speedy recovery:
Leaders of several countries have wished King Charles III a "speedy recovery" after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.
After the news about the monarch's health was out, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished King Charles a "speedy recovery".
UK PM led global well-wishes to the King, posting on social media platform X, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery".
"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," he said.
Former UK prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Sir Tony Blair posted similar messages, with Johnson saying: "The whole country will be rooting for the King today."
Across the Atlantic, US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.
The US president told reporters: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.
"I'll be talking to him, God willing," he said.
US former president Donald Trump called the King a "wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency".
Writing on his Truth Social platform in all capital letters, he added: "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.
"We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery".
In the UK, messages poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders of all the main parties wishing the King a full recovery.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. "
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also wished UK’s King Charles III health and speedy recovery.