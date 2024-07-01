  1. HOME
Name: Rishi Sunak

Born: May 12, 1980 in Southampton, Hampshire

Rishi Sunak, has emerged as a notable figure in British politics. The son of East African-born Hindu parents of Indian Punjabi descent, Sunak's trajectory to the highest office in the UK government reflects the evolving landscape of British politics and society.

Sunak's educational journey included prestigious institutions such as Stroud School, Winchester College, and Lincoln College, Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics, graduating with first-class honors in 2001. He later earned an MBA from Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar in 2006.

His professional career began in finance, working as an analyst for Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2004. He then moved into hedge fund management, becoming a partner at The Children's Investment Fund Management in 2006 and later joining Theleme Partners in 2010. During this period, he also served as a director of Catamaran Ventures, owned by his father-in-law, N. R. Narayana Murthy of Infosys.

Sunak entered politics in 2015, winning election as the Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks). He supported the Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum and quickly rose through party ranks, serving on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee and later as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government in 2018.

Under Boris Johnson's premiership, Sunak's political career accelerated. He was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019 and became Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to significantly impact the UK economy.

As Chancellor, Sunak faced unprecedented challenges. He introduced extensive financial measures to support businesses and individuals during the pandemic, including the furlough scheme and the "Eat Out to Help Out" initiative. These programs, while providing necessary support, also drew criticism and scrutiny.

Sunak's tenure as Chancellor was characterized by efforts to balance economic support with fiscal responsibility. He implemented measures such as cuts to Universal Credit and planned National Insurance increases, which received mixed reactions.

In July 2022, Sunak resigned from Johnson's cabinet alongside Health Secretary Sajid Javid, triggering a chain of events that led to Johnson's resignation. Sunak entered the subsequent Conservative leadership race but lost to Liz Truss in the final round.

However, Truss's premiership was short-lived. Following her resignation in October 2022, Sunak won the leadership contest unopposed, becoming the first British Asian and Hindu to hold the office of Prime Minister.

As Prime Minister, Sunak inherited a challenging political and economic landscape. He outlined five key priorities: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting lists, and stopping illegal Channel crossings. His approach focused on stabilizing the economy and restoring faith in the Conservative government after a period of turmoil.

Sunak has been described as a moderate within his party with a technocratic or managerial leadership style. He opposed Trussonomics and, while viewed as a fellow Thatcherite, was seen as less economically liberal than Truss. On social issues, some observers have described Sunak as one of the most socially conservative prime ministers of his generation.

Sunak supported Brexit and maintained a commitment to keeping the UK's legal obligation of reaching net zero by 2050. He backed fracking where supported by local residents and focused on offshore rather than onshore wind power. In foreign policy, he described China as a "systemic challenge" and supported recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Following the Conservative Party's electoral defeat in July 2024, Sunak became Leader of the Opposition. He announced his resignation as party leader but stated he would remain in the role until a new leader is elected. Sunak has indicated his intention to remain as a backbench MP for the next five years.

Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009, whom he met while studying at Stanford. They have two daughters. The couple's combined wealth, estimated at £730 million in 2022, has made Sunak one of the wealthiest members of Parliament in British history.

Rishi Sunak's rapid rise in British politics, from backbench MP to Prime Minister in just seven years, reflects both his personal ambition and the changing nature of British politics. His tenure as Prime Minister, while relatively short, marked several historical firsts and came at a time of significant economic and political challenges for the UK. As he transitions to his role as Leader of the Opposition, the full impact of his policies and leadership on British politics remains to be seen.

