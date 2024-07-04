International

Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024

From the Conservative Party to the Green Party, here is a look at some of the key players and parties in the UK Elections 2024.

Five years and three prime ministers later, the UK is headed to the polls to vote for their next government. Incumbent PM Rishi Sunak is one of the key contestants in the race but has been projected for a historic defeat by Labour Party's Keir Starmer.

UK Elections 2024 - Key Candidates To Watch Out For

Rishi Sunak - Conservative

Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak is aiming for a longer stint as the leader. Sunak assumed his role as the UK prime minister in October 2022, following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Voted as one of the worst PM's in the UK, Sunak may be a people's person but his popularity rate across Britain and his party remain at an all-time low.

The 44-year-old leader has stressed that he is bringing Britain back in order and has "steadied the ship". However, critics state otherwise.

In 2019, the Conservative Part won under Boris Johnson, who resigned in 2022 following the Partygate scandal. Tories won with a total of 365 seats.

Keir Starmer - Labour

Former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, 61-year-old lawyer Sir Keir Starmer is currently projected to win the polls. During his stint of leader of the Labour Party, Starmer steered the party away from the policies of Jeremy Corbyn and brought the party together by quelling internal disputes.

Under Starmer, the Labour Party's popularity has surged, especially due to the disappointment levels surrounding the current Tory government.

In the 2019 elections, Labour Party won a total of 202 seats in the House of Commons.

Ed Davey - Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey, the current leader of the Liberal Democrats is expected to have a hand in the making of the opposition. Davey, who was first elected to Parliament in 1997 has served as the government's energy and climate change secretary from 2012-15.

In 2019, Davey became the leader of the Lib Dems and is now taking a "leap of faith" to contest for the post of Prime Minister in the general elections.

The Lib Dems won a total of 11 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Nigel Farage - Reform UK

Nigel Farage is known by many names, but the most commons ones are - Brexiteer and Disruptor. Leading the Reform UK party, Farage has brought contest to the Conservatives for the 2024 bid.

The 60-year-old leader has long divided opinions with his anti-migrant and Euroskeptic stance. With his promises to focus on "British values", Farage is capturing Conservative voters.

In the 2019 elections, Reform UK won no seats.

John Swinney - Scottish National Party

In just over a year, the Scottish National Party has had three leader changes, which John Swinney winning the latest bid. Swinney has been known for brining stability to SNP since the stepping down of Scotland's long-serving First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Swinney has been part of the SNP since he was a 15-year-old boy and went on to lead the party from 2000 to 2004. With his 2024 bid, Swinney has vowed to work on independence negotiations for Scotland.

In the 2019 elections, the Scottish Party won a total of 48 seats.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay - Green Party

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are co-leaders of the Green party. The Greens are looking towards phasing out nuclear power and getting UK to net zero levels by 2040. Denyer and Ramsay, who were elected co-leaders in 2021 have both served as local government politicians and are now working to bring a change in Britain's green policies.

In the 2019 elections, the Greens won one seat.

Rhun ap Iorwerth - Plaid Cymru

Rhun ap Iorwerth is Welsh journalist and politican. Rhun was elected the leader of Welsh Party Plaid Cymru in June 2023. Like the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, which means party of Wales, aims to work towards the independence of Wales.

In the 2019 elections, Plaid Cymru won a total of four seats.

Gavin Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party

Gavin Robinson has been around for a while, but was recently elevated to the level of leader of the DUP in March 2024 after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson quit. Donaldson quit the post after being charged with rape and other sexual offences.

Robinson, who was appointed interim leader, was made permanent in May 2024. In 2010, Robinson joined the DUP in Belfast and later on served as lord mayor for the city from 2012 to 2013.

In the 2019 election, the Northern Irish party won a total of 18 seats but lost two key seats - Belfast North and South

UK Elections 2024 will be held on July 4, 2024 from 7 AM to 10 PM. Briton will vote across 650 parliamentary constituencies. Due to the first past the post system in Britan, which ever party and candidate crosses the majority mark will be declared the winner. To form the government, a party must secure 326 seats.

