With polling just a day away, major pollsters in the UK are projecting a "landslide victory" for the Labour Party and its leader Sir Keir Starmer. As per the latest projections, the Labour Party is expected to return to power with "99 percent more seats than 1997".
In 1997, Tony Blair was elected as Prime Minister and a Labour government came into power after serving 18 years as the opposition. Blair also became the youngest Prime Minister of the twentieth-century and stayed in this role till 2007.
Pollsters Predict Big Win For Labour
As per a poll conducted by Survation, the Labour Party, which has bene out of power for the past 14 years is expected to win around 484 seats of 650.
Survation further added that for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, it will be a close call to come in second and form the opposition.
In 1997, when the Labour Party ousted the Tories, they won a total of 418 seats and were 13 percentage points ahead of the Conservative Party.
Not only will the 2024 number outshine Blair's victory in 1997, Labour is expected to win more seats than the COnservative party under Stanley Baldwin in 1931, which won a total of 470 seats of 615.
Over the course of two years, Labour has faired better in the polls and have been leading ahead of the Tories in almost all surveys conducted. Before Survation, other polls have also projected a historic defeat for Conservatives.
The UK Elections will be held on July 4, 2024. Britons will head to the polls from 7 AM to 10 PM for the first time in five years to elect their new prime minister and government.