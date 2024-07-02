UK Elections 2024: From Immigration To Inflation, Key Issues At Stake Ahead Of July 4 Polls

For the first time in five years, the UK will head to vote for their next prime minister and government. With a neck-and-neck fight between PM Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, a tight contest is expected on July 4.
UK will head to the polls on July 4 from 7 AM onwards. With a population of over 67 million people, Britons will cast their vote after considering a range of issues.
UK Elections 2024: Key Issues At Hand
Over the past few years, the UK has been grappling with various issuing ranging from immigration and small boats on the English Channel to the ongoing strike of junior doctors with the National Health Service.
As per a survey conducted by YouGov, the primary major concerns of the UK population are - healthcare, immigration and asylum, the economy, crime, hosuing and the environment.
The Economy
For the past few years, UK has grappled with high inflation rates and slow economic growth. Despite the Conservative government working to reduce inflation, which has now slowed to 2 percent, overall growth of the economy remains sluggish.
In the past 14 years of Conservative rule, UK has also reported the worst income growth. Along with this, the cost-of-loving crisis and price surge remain at the top.
Due to a sluggish economy, property prices, rent hikes and other issues continue to remain at the top of voters' minds as they head to the polls.
Immigration
In the recent years, UK's immigration rate has gone through the roof. Thousands of asylum seekers and migrants have been crossing the English Channel in small boats. This crossing has sparked criticism of the Conservative Government as people allege they have "lost control of the borders".
Following this, the Sunak government announced various restrictions for student visas and workers moving to the US. Along with this, the Sunak government also introduced its controversial Rwanda Plan which will send all illegal immigrants to Rwanda.
Healthcare Crisis
Doctors with the National Health Service have been protesting for years, demanding an increase in their salaries. With an increase in doctors on strike, people across England are plagued with long waiting lists from dental care to cancer treatment.
As per recent data, the number of people on waiting lists for treatment with the National Health Service stood at 7.6 million in April 2024, which is slightly down from last September’s high of 7.8 million people.
Environment And Climate Change
In the past year, Rishi Sunak has been heavily criticised for delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel cars, which was a major shift from the party's green policy.
Sunak also announced new oil and gas licenses will be granted in the UK, earning backlash from environment organisations such as Greenpeace, who draped his holiday home with a black curtain.
Apart from these, UK's foreign policy and stance on the Ukraine and Gaza wars are also expected to impact they way England will cast their vote on Thursday.