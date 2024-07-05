International

UK Elections: Sunak Concedes, To Resign As Tory Leader After Crushing Defeat; Keir Starmer Is Next PM | Who Is He

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader becoming the UK’s new prime minister, on Friday thanked voters and said the people of the country are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance", as he spoke for the first time since the exit poll predicted a landslide for his party in the general election.

AP
L: Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty exiting a polling booth | R: Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, on course to become next PM Photo: AP
info_icon

Rishi Sunak conceded defeat on Friday as the outcome of the UK elections made a historic defeat for the Conservative Party very clear, with its lowest-ever total number of seats. The UK poll verdicts brings to an end to the incumbent Prime Minister's premiership and paves way for Labour leader Keir Starmer's way to be the next PM.

The landslide victory for the Labour Party is putting to an end 14 years of Conservative rule.

After the crushing election defeat, Rishi Sunak also announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader. Sunak said he will resign as Tory leader, but not immediately and only when formal arrangements for a successor have taken place.

The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called to Kier Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Rishi Sunak said as poll results' course made his defeat clear.

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader becoming the UK’s new prime minister, on Friday thanked voters and said the people of the country are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance", as he spoke for the first time since the exit poll predicted a landslide for his party in the general election. Follow UK Election Results LIVE Updates

Matching exit poll, which predicted Labour could win as many as 410 seats, the party comfortably hit the projected mark and was bagging more seats at the time of last updating this report. The incumbent Tories led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were down to just 119 seats.

Who Is Keir Starmer, On Track To Be Next PM

Keir Starmer on Friday officially became Britain’s new prime minister after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, hours after his Labour Party won the general elections.

  • Born in London to a toolmaker father and an National Health Service (NHS) nurse mother, Keir Starmer grew up in the town of Oxted in Surrey. Starmer told that his mother, Josephine, suffered from the debilitating condition of Still’s disease which she succumbed to a few weeks before he first became an MP in 2015.

  • Keir Starmer is a human rights barrister-turned-Labour Party leader who was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to law and criminal justice. He spent a significant part of his career in the legal profession before stepping into the world of politics, first elected as Labour's member of Parliament from London in 2015.

  • Keir Starmer, 61, is the father of two teenage kids, who he and his NHS employee wife Victoria have chosen to keep out of the political spotlight, according to an Associated Press report.

  • Keir Starmer has been credited with reversing the party's fortunes from one of its worst poll performances in the 2019 general election to the edge of government.

  • Keir Starmer is a staunch anti-Brexitee. As a new MP in 2016, Starmer assumed the key role of shadow Brexit secretary under then leader Jeremy Corbyn and supported the latter to fight for what he said was the “future of the Labour Party” .

  • Following the debacle of the 2019 general election, Starmer stepped up as party leader and sought to distance himself from the past party line to stress that Labour under his leadership now has a fully costed manifesto that focuses on the key public concerns of housebuilding, growing the economy and fixing the NHS.

What Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Said On UK Poll Results

Conceding defeat while retaining his seat, incumbent-turned-outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "today power will change hands in peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides."

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called to Kier Starmer to congratulate him on his victory, Sunak said.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Friday thanked voters and said the people of the country are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance", as he spoke for the first time since the exit poll predicted a landslide for his party in the general election.

Starmer, in his victory speech after winning from Holborn and St Pancras, said whether people voted for him or not, "I'll serve every person in this constituency."

"I will speak out for you, have your back, fight your corner every single day," Starmer said, adding people are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance".

“Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken," he said.

"The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community, your future," he said. "You have voted. It's now time for us to deliver."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues