UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially becomes the UK Prime Minister Kin Cheung

UK Elections Results 2024: The United Kingdom is looking at a major shift in the country's political realm as Keir Starmer-led Labour Party won a whopping 412 seats in the elections, recording a landslide win for itself. Conservative leader Rishi Sunak delivered his resignation speech from outside 10 Downing Street and tendered his formal resignation as PM to the King. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer was invited to the Buckingham Palace to form the government, following the official completion of which, he formally became the Prime Minister of the UK. In his first address, he asserted his government's goal of working towards bringing a change in the country, saying that it is time for a 'reset'.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2024, 06:42:18 am IST UK Elections LIVE Updates: Labour Set For Landslide Victory, Bruising Defeat Likely For Sunak Indicating a major shift in the United Kingdom's political landscape, exit polls on Thursday suggested that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might be on course for a bruising defeat with his Labour Party rival Keir Starmer set for a landslide win. If Tories face defeat, this would make Rishi Sunak the first sitting PM to lose his seat in a general election. According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour could win as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the half way 326 mark and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories down to just 131 seats.

5 Jul 2024, 07:05:11 am IST UK Elections LIVE Results 2024: Labour Bags Vale of Glamorgan, Leigh Colchester and Atherton Keir Starmer-led Labour clinches Vale of Glamorgan, Leigh Colchester and Atherton from Rishi Sunak's Conservative. Here we have who won from where: Vale of Glamorgan - Kanishka Narayan Leigh & Atherton - Jim Plott Colchester - Pam Cox UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon BY Danita Yadav

5 Jul 2024, 07:11:05 am IST UK Elections LIVE Results 2024: Ashfield Goes To Reforms With 43% Votes In the sole exception from the exit poll predictions, Lee Anderson for Reform has won with 43% of the vote in Ashfield. The exit poll predicted the Conservative vote down by 25 points, the Lib Dems up by one, and Reform up by 18. Jheelam

5 Jul 2024, 07:16:27 am IST UK Elections LIVE Results 2024: Keir Starmer Arrives For Counting Labour Party's PM candidate Keir Starmer reached Holborn and St Pancras with his wife where vote counting is underay. The exit poll prediction suggests that Keir Starmer is likely to win and become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom with a landslide victory, potentially securing 410 seats. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil BY Subir Sinha

5 Jul 2024, 07:21:54 am IST UK Elections LIVE Results 2024: Labour's Rachel Reeves Wins In Leeds West and Pudsey Rachel Reeves wins in Leeds West and Pudsey. Following her win, Reeves, who is set to be Labour's finance minister, said, "If what we have seen so far holds out, then it is clear that the British people have voted for change. In the coming hours, after 14 years, people will wake up to the prospect of a new government: the first Labour victory in nearly two decades. A page turned. A new chapter started. A chance to look ahead to a brighter future that seemed so remote for so long."

5 Jul 2024, 07:26:42 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Workers Party's George Galloway Loses Rochdale To Labour Workers Party for Britain leader George Galloway has been defeated by Labour in Rochdale. The incoming MP for Rochdale will be Paul Waugh.

5 Jul 2024, 07:31:54 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024 Updates: Labour Crosses 50-Seats Mark Keir Starmer-led Labour party crossed 50-seat mark while Rishi Sunak's Conservative stands at 3.

5 Jul 2024, 07:49:34 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Latest Seats Won By Labour Party Here we have a list of some of the latest seats won by the Labour party. Thurrock.

Scunthorpe.

Broxtowe.

Rushcliffe.

Wrexham.

Tipton & Wednesbury.

Bishop Auckland.

Dunbartonshire West from the Scottish National Party.

Barrow & Furness.

5 Jul 2024, 07:52:44 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Defeated By Labour UK Defnce Secretary Grant Shapps got defeated by Labour’s Andrew Lewin in Welwyn Hatfield. Lewin got 19,877 votes (41%) while Shapps managed to get 16,078 votes (33%), according to The Guardian.

5 Jul 2024, 08:10:43 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Keir Starmer Wins From Holborn And St Pancras Rishi Sunak's Labour Party rival Keir Starmer wins from Holborn and St Pancras with 18,884 votes. "People here and around the country have spoken and they’re ready for change, to the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service. The change begins right here, because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver", Starmer said after victory.

5 Jul 2024, 08:15:06 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Who Won How Many Seats? Labour Party- 132

Conservative Party- 18

Liberal Democrats- 16

Reform UK- 2

UK Indepenedence Party- 1

Others- 2 (According to BBC)

5 Jul 2024, 08:34:28 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: BBC Forecast Suggests Labour's Landslide Victory Here we have the seat breakdown figures (as per BBC's latest forecast): Labour Party- 405

Conservative Party- 154

Liberal Democrats- 56

SNP- 6

Plaid Cymru- 4

Reform UK- 4

Green- 2

Others- 19

5 Jul 2024, 08:52:37 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Suella Braverman Wins From Fareham And Waterlooville Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman won her seat of Fareham and Waterlooville, , Following her victory, Baverman addressed the public and said, “I’m sorry the Conservative party didn’t listen to you” while adding that the party “let you down”, and “acted like we’re entitled to your vote”.

5 Jul 2024, 09:21:34 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: 'I Am Sorry', Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat in UK polls as the opposition Labur Party is set for landslide victory. Accepting the results, Sunak said, "I am sorry".

5 Jul 2024, 09:42:17 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Labour Party Crosses Majority Mark Keir Starmer-led Labour Party crossed the majority mark of 326 seats. Following the party's historic victory, Starmer said, “Country first, party second isn’t just a slogan, it’s a guiding principle. Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together."

5 Jul 2024, 10:19:08 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Plaid Cymru Celebrates Best Ever Result Hailing a 'stunning' general election result after retaining its two incumbent MPs and gaining two others, party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said, "Despite the tough context of an unprecedented Labour wave, this is the party’s best ever result in a general election - representing the greatest proportion of seats won.This result shows that Plaid Cymru is the clear alternative to Labour in Wales and our focus now shifts to putting forward a vision which more people than every can get behind at the Senedd Election in 2026."

5 Jul 2024, 10:36:46 am IST UK Results LIVE 2024: Many High-Profile Tories Tasted Defeat Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps Jacob Rees-Mogg, several high-profile Conservative Party candidates tasted defeat on Friday while Jeremy Hunt narrowly managed to hang on to his seat.

5 Jul 2024, 11:23:51 am IST JUST IN | Former PM Liz Truss Loses Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost her seat of South West Norfolk. Truss won a 26,000 majority at the 2019 election was expected to do well this elections too. According to a report by The Guardian, activists on the ground said they had seen relatively little of her during the campaign, despite the fact she has been the area’s MP for 14 years.

5 Jul 2024, 11:30:23 am IST UK Election Results News LIVE: 'We Did It,' Says To-Be PM Starmer After Poll Sweep We did it, you campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it and now it has arrived, change begins now, said Labour leader Keir Starmer to a cheering crowd, after it was clear that his party is set to sweep the elections. He promised that the work begins right away. He vowed “national renewal” following 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer, however, cautioned that having “a mandate like this comes with a great responsibility.”

5 Jul 2024, 11:41:57 am IST UK Election Results LIVE: Braverman Apologises For Conservative Party Acting ‘Entitled’ Suella Braverman, the sacked British Indian Conservative Party leader, on Friday apologised to the public for the Conservative Party's performance over the last 14 years after winning a seat in the 2024 General Election, . Official results showed the Labour Party has won enough seats to have a majority in the UK Parliament and will form the next government. The Labour Party is estimated to have a majority of around 160 seats in the House of Commons. "The Great British people voted for us over 14 years and we did not keep our promises... we acted like we were entitled to your votes," BBC quoted Braverman, who is of Indian heritage with a Goan-origin father and Tamil-origin mother, as saying. "I'm sorry my party didn't listen to you," she said.

5 Jul 2024, 12:08:14 pm IST UK Elecions Results LIVE 2024: 'We Haven't Delivered', Says Ex-PM Liz Truss Speaking to BBC, former PM Liz Truss, who's lost her seat, said, "We haven't delivered sufficiently on the policies people want," while adding that the Conservative party failed to keep taxes low or reduce immigration. Commenting on whether she wants to stay in front-line Conservative politics, she says she needs "a bit of time" to think.

5 Jul 2024, 12:37:36 pm IST UK Elections Results 2024 LIVE: Share Of Voting Percentages Amongst 641 constituency results declared, Labour has bagged 410 seats with a 33.9% share of the vote while the Conservatives won 119 seats and a 23.7% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats emerged victorious in 71 constituencies with 12.3% of the overall vote, while Reform UK has 14.3% of the vote.

The SNP has eight seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Féin has seven and the DUP has four. The SDLP have won two seats, and Alliance one. The UUP has also won a seat. The Green party of England and Wales has 6.8% of the votes and four seats.

5 Jul 2024, 01:27:19 pm IST UK Election Results 2024: Starmer Likely To Appoint Full Cabinet Today According to Labour Party's national campaign chief Pat McFadden, Keir Starmer is likely to appoint the whole cabinet by the end of the day. "Keir Starmer will get on with appointing his Cabinet, which we expect to be done by the end of today. Certainly the whole Cabinet. That Cabinet will meet tomorrow. And he will have to quickly allocate those responsibilities, give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming", he told BBC.

5 Jul 2024, 02:14:24 pm IST UK Election Results LIVE 2024: Lib Dem Celebrates 'Record Breaking Performance For the Liberal Democrats, their party exhibited a record-breaking performance in this general election. Party chief Ed Davey therefore is now leading a party with a record number of MPs. According to the party members, winning the seats of two former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May implied the depths of dissatisfaction among long-standing Conservative voters.

5 Jul 2024, 02:36:36 pm IST UK Election Results LIVE 2024: World Leaders Congratulate Satrmer Congratulating Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, "We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI." Among other world leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that he and Starmer would remain "reliable allies" while Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he hoped the two nations would strengthen their "close friendship", as Israel pursues its own war in Gaza.

5 Jul 2024, 03:09:48 pm IST UK Election Results LIVE: Rishi Sunak To Deliver Resignation Speech All eyes are on the 10 Downing Street as Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his resignation speech.

5 Jul 2024, 03:15:01 pm IST UK Election Results: Rishi Sunak To Resign Soon Delivering his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak that he will be going to see the King soon to tender his formal resignation.

5 Jul 2024, 03:16:43 pm IST UK Election Results: Rishi Sunak Says 'Have Given His All To This Job' Outgoing British PM Rishi Sunak said that he has given his everything to this job, however the public has made it clear that the government must change. Sunak apologised to the candidates and campaigners who worked "tirelessly", saying that his party has not delivered.

5 Jul 2024, 03:19:14 pm IST UK Election Results: Heard Your Anger, Says Rishi Sunak In his resignation speech, Rishi Sunak said, "I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss." Thanking all the Tory candidates and campaigners for their contribution, saying that he is "pained" by how many of his colleagues will no longer sit in the House of Commons.

5 Jul 2024, 03:20:46 pm IST UK Election Results: Rishi Sunak To Step Down As Tory Leader Outgoing PM Rishi Sunak said he will also resign as Tory leader, however he will not do so immediately. Once arrangements are made formally for a successor to take his place, he will step down.

5 Jul 2024, 03:22:27 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Most Important Task Was To Restore Stability, Says Sunak Rishi Sunak said that when he became the Prime Minister, the most important task was to restore the economic stability. He noted that the inflation has returned to target level and mortgage rates are falling, adding that growth has returned.

5 Jul 2024, 03:23:43 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Rishi Sunak Says UK Is 'Now Stronger' Rishi Sunak said that the UK is "now stronger", adding that he is proud of his achievements. His belief is that the UK is "more prosperous, fairer and resilient than in 2010"

5 Jul 2024, 03:25:13 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Sunak Calls Starmer To Be 'Decent Public-Spirited' Rishi Sunak said that he respects rival Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, who is a "decent public-spirited".

5 Jul 2024, 03:27:11 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Sunak Hails The Country As He Leaves From Downing Street Rishi Sunak hailed his country, saying that the most remarkable thing about the UK is that "how unremarkable it is". Finally, before getting in his car and leaving Downing Street, Sunak termed the UK to be the best country in the world.

5 Jul 2024, 04:00:47 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Rishi Sunak Formally Resigns As British PM Rishi Sunak visited the Buckingham Palace and tendered his formal resignation as the UK Prime Minister to the King. Following this, Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty left the Palace.

5 Jul 2024, 04:02:06 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Statement From The Buckingham Palace Confirming Rishi Sunak's resignation being accepted by the King, the Buckingham Palace released a statement. "The right honourable Rishi Sunak MP had an audience of the King this morning and tendered his resignation as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury, which his majesty was graciously pleased to accept," it read.

5 Jul 2024, 04:33:44 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Keir Starmer Arrives At Buckingham Palace Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at the Buckingham Palace, along with his wife, for the audiene with King Charles. The King will formally invite him to form a government and become the Prime Minister.

5 Jul 2024, 04:56:58 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer Formally Becomes UK Prime Minister Labour's Sir Keir Starmer has officially become the UK prime minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.

5 Jul 2024, 05:28:13 pm IST UK Results LIVE: In First Speech As PM, Starmer Says Country 'Voted For Change' In his first address as the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer hailed former PM Rishi Sunak's achievements as the first British Asian PM of the country, saying that "the extra effort that will have requied", should not be "underestimated by anyone". "Now our country has voted decisively for change and a return of politics to public service," Starmer said.

5 Jul 2024, 05:29:33 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Starmer Marks The Beginning Of New Era British PM Keir Starmer signalled towards a new era, saying, "When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future."

5 Jul 2024, 05:30:59 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Public Service Is A Privilege, Says Starmer In his first address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said that people's lack of trust can only be healed by actions and not words. "This wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words. I know that, but we can make a start today with a simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and your government should treat every single person in the country with respect," he added.

5 Jul 2024, 05:32:58 pm IST UK Results LIVE: No Matter Your Vote, My Govt Will Serve You, Says Starmer UK's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the public that no matter their vote -- whether for Labour Party or not -- his government will serve you. "Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We have changed the Labour Party, returned it to service - that is how we will govern," he said, adding that, "Country first, party second".

5 Jul 2024, 05:34:32 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Time For A Reset, Says Keir Starmer The new Prime Minister said that it is time for a reset. "If I’m honest, service is merely a precondition of hope and it is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are," Starmer said. "Because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters," he added.

5 Jul 2024, 05:37:05 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Millions Slid Into Greater Insecurity, Says Starmer Keir Starmer told the public that a blind eye was turned for far too long, saying that "millions slid into greater insecurity". He said even though the people are working very hard, doing the right thing, they get ignored when the cameras stop rolling. "I want to say very clearly to those people – not this time," he added.

5 Jul 2024, 05:38:27 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Changing Is Not 'Flicking A Switch', Says Starmer The new UK prime minister Keir Starmer said that changing a nation is not like "flicking a switch", adding that the world is "more volatile". Change will begin immediately, he said, but it will take some time.

5 Jul 2024, 05:40:11 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Starmer Promises To Rebuild UK 'Brick By Brick' Keir Starmer promised to rebuilt the UK's infrastructure of opportunity "brick by brick". Speaking about the need for schools and affordable homes, Starmer said, "working class families like mine can build their lives around."

5 Jul 2024, 05:41:45 pm IST UK Results LIVE: Starmer Says Govt 'Will Fight Until...' The new PM said that until the people believe again, him and his government will continue their fight in persuading them.