UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon

With polling underway, the UK is all geared up to choose its next government. As Conservative leader and incumbent PM Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer go head-to-head, the exit polls are expected to begin soon.
On the day of the elections, pollsters and major broadcasters in the UK are not allowed to publish any opinion polls or political news so that they don't influence the choice of the voters.
With polls scheduled to close at 10 PM, the exit polls will begin soon after. While no opinion polls have been issued throughout the day, various surveys and polls conducted before the elections have indicated a landslide victory for the Labour Party.
UK Election Result 2024: Pollsters Predict Historic Defeat For Conservastive Party
As per pollsters such as YouGov, Survation and more, the Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak is in for the historic defeat. The Tories which have been in power for 14 years now, is projected to form the opposition after the general elections.
Based on the MRP survey conducted by YouGov, Labour is set to cross the majority mark with ease and secure over 400 seats in the House Of Commons.
As per Survation, the Labour party is expected to win nearly 500 seats. Based on the MRP survey conducted by the survey company, Labour Party is expected to win around 475 seats in the House of Commons.
UK Election Results 2024: Rishi Sunak's Fate On The Line
Sunak has struggled with his popularity among the party and the UK population. Once term as the worst PM in the history of the UK, Sunak remain optimistic in his fight for a complete term as the British Leader.
Rishi Sunak was the third prime minister UK saw in the past five years. Making history as the first Indian-origin British leader, Sunak made various headlines for his controversial stances on immigration, taxation and more.
Since 2021, there has been a drastic shift in voter preference from Conservative to Labour. Following Boris Johnson's Partygate and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Liz Truss' economic decisions, it appears that voters have lost their faith in the Conservative parties.
Based on this overall sentiment and winds of change, pollsters have projected a major win for Labour.
UK Election Result 2024: How Is The Winner Decided?
With a "first past the post" system, across the UK, whichever candidate has the most number of votes when polls close is declared the winner. With this, whichever party crosses the majority mark is declared the winner of the elections.
The UK House of Commons has a total of 650 seats. Of this, the winning party must secure a total of 326 seats to declare a majority.