Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM

In 2022, when Boris Johnson was buffeted by crises, Sunak resigned from the cabinet. There were two candidates vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party after Johnson's fall: Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Truss became party chief, but her stint was a blink-it-and-you-miss-it affair. She was gone in six weeks. Sunak took over the Party leadership when support for the Conservatives was running very low. In March 2023, he managed to pass the ‘Windsor Framework’, a post-Brexit trade deal; and later in the year, he dropped home secretary Suella Braverman from the cabinet, and paved the way for former PM David Cameron's return as foreign secretary. All this while, pollsters (unreliable as their tribe may be), kept reporting that the fortunes of the Conservative Party were tanking, and Labour was gaining ground. However, in May 2024, a seemingly unruffled Sunak announced that general elections in the UK would be held in July 2024.