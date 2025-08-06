'Casteism Woven Into Our System, No Government Works To End It': Bezwada Wilson

1: Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, said, “No report of the practice of manual scavenging has been received from States/UTs.”

2: Manual scavenging, banned in 2013, happens when a person is engaged or employed—by an individual, local authority, agency or contractor—for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing or handling human excreta in any form, before it has fully decomposed.

3: As per another dataset made available by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, 1313 sewer and septic tank deaths were reported between 1993 and 2025.