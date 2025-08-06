'Casteism Woven Into Our System, No Government Works To End It': Bezwada Wilson

Bezwada Wilson speaks to Outlook about manual scavenging system and how it has become a new form of casteism and modern untouchability.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wilson
Bezwada Wilson Photo: | file pic |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, said, “No report of the practice of manual scavenging has been received from States/UTs.”

2: Manual scavenging, banned in 2013, happens when a person is engaged or employed—by an individual, local authority, agency or contractor—for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing or handling human excreta in any form, before it has fully decomposed.

3: As per another dataset made available by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, 1313 sewer and septic tank deaths were reported between 1993 and 2025.

Bezwada Wilson, founder and national convenor of the Safai Karamchari Andolan has campaigned, struggled and litigated for the rights of sanitation workers for decades. Between 2003 and 2013, the Andolan joined hands with over a dozen groups to successfully petition the Supreme Court to end the practice of manual scavenging. Yet, it continues. Having passed a law that prohibits it, successive Indian governments have been reluctant to address the problem. Ironically, this law has become a way to deny workers their rights. They must be rehabilitated in other professions and fields, but since the issue is not acknowledged, the workers are left alone and isolated, coping with a degrading, dehumanising job that has no place in any society.

Wilson speaks to Ainnie Arif about the reasons for the current situation—and why governments capable of drastic reforms in every other field struggle in this area. Edited excerpts:

Q

Is there any centralised portal on which sanitation workers can register themselves in India?

A

No, there isn’t. Nothing like that exists.

Q

All right, but is there any documentation about the protective gear sanitation workers are supposed to use?

A

Yes, that is mentioned in the 2013 Act and the rules framed under it. I was involved in that legislative process, so I know. The law and rules clearly outline what protective gear must be worn by anyone entering a sewer system or manhole…

SC Bans Manual Scavenging And Sewer Cleaning In 6 Metro Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai - null
SC Bans Manual Scavenging And Sewer Cleaning In 6 Metro Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai

BY Outlook News Desk

Q

And is that gear actually being used?

A

The Act specifies actual safety gear. But before we talk about gear, the first point is: No human being is allowed to enter a sewer or manhole, except in case of an emergency.

So, if they enter a manhole, then they must wear gloves, mask, gumboots, a protective coat, and have access to oxygen cylinders, and prior notification must be given to a nearby medical facility and ambulance service. Only after all this is in place can someone be asked to enter—only in case of an emergency.

Q

Could you give an example of such an emergency?

A

Sure. Suppose a cemented lid on a road breaks because a heavy vehicle passes over it. The debris will fall into the drain below, but it can’t just be allowed to sink—it must be lifted out. Someone might need to go in to do that. That’s an extraordinary circumstance; not something that should happen every day.

But currently, manual cleaning is still happening daily, which is a violation of the law. The Government of India should have implemented a time-bound mechanisation plan for cleaning sewage and septic tanks. The 2013 Act mandates it, and the Supreme Court reaffirmed it on March 27, 2014.

Manual Scavenging From Home - | shutterstock |
No Manual Scavenger, Hence No Scavenging Deaths: Indian Government In Parliament

BY Ainnie Arif

Q

But has that mechanisation happened?

A

No, unfortunately, not at all. Successive governments haven’t taken any concrete steps. Instead, what we saw was the Prime Minister rushing to build toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but what about sewage worker deaths? Nobody talks about that. They talk about IIT students and start-ups building machines for cleaning drains and sewers, but what we need is real technology—and it already exists in India. We need to adapt and deploy it through proper research, development and analysis. There's no real R&D for sanitation in India, which is absurd, given the population of 140 crore people.

Scenes from the play Gatar Actors essay the suffering of families of scavengers - Photo: Surendra Wankhede
Acting Away Oppression: Challenging The Societal Prejudices Behind Manual Scavenging

BY Barkha Mathur

Q

But is there any government scheme supporting sanitation workers—we hear about the NAMASTE scheme often, but is it implemented on the ground?

A

There is a lot of talk about the Namaste Scheme, where Safai Karmacharis who want to leave the occupation are offered loans to buy cleaning machines. But the Supreme Court said they must be offered dignified alternative livelihoods, not more cleaning work! But what is being done, instead, is that the government expects people to buy machines on loan and keep cleaning. That’s exploitation. If someone wants to clean, the government should provide the machine, pay proper skilled wages and treat it as formal employment. It should not turn the work into debt bondage.

This system is essentially a form of modern untouchability—a modern caste system. They want the community to keep doing this work, to take loans, fail to repay them and get trapped all over again. It’s a cycle.

Q

So this occupation perpetuates the caste-based profile of this work as it was seen in the traditional caste hierarchy?

A

Yes. Historically, Dalits were told, ‘You’re untouchable. You clean our toilets.’ It was institutionalised as their role. Now they want to leave it, but the system says, ‘Fine, but first buy a machine and clean our drains again.’ That’s oppression! Why should sanitation workers have to buy machines to clean sewage? That’s the government's responsibility. This is a skilled and dangerous job to boot. The workers must be paid a fair wage and the government must stop shifting the burden on to them.

Q

Do you have any data on how many sanitation workers have died on the job?

A

We know over 2,300 have died in recent years. That’s only the official number. Many deaths go unreported, especially in remote areas.

Q

Is there any reliable government data on this?

A

No. The government claims it has conducted surveys, but their data is completely inaccurate. They say they have surveyed 50,000 manual scavengers. But people who have died recently, including in Delhi this March, are not in the list. That shows the government has not properly enumerated Safai Karmacharis working in sewers and septic tanks. This needs to be done urgently.

Q

How would that help?

A

The government must launch a proper survey, identify how many want to exit the occupation and offer dignified alternative livelihoods to them. For those who choose to stay, they must be made into permanent employees, provided machines and then the field must be opened to all—not just Dalits.

This is what we want: that cleaning shouldn’t be a caste-based job anymore. It should be treated as a profession open to anyone, with protections and benefits.

Q

Can you talk about how even in the capital, organizations like the Delhi Jal Board (and perhaps many other municipal services bodies around the country) function in ways that perpetuate caste?

A

The Delhi Jal Board employs Safai Karmacharis, especially for sewage and septic tank work. But they don’t officially admit it. They use contractors, which leads to even greater exploitation of the workers. Contractors pay as little as Rs 300-500, maybe Rs 1,000 if it is a big septic tank and requires a team of three or four people to do the job. This work is often done in the cover of darkness, at night, when nobody is around. But recall that it’s not just a wage issue—it’s a human rights issue, a matter of dignity, self-respect and constitutional rights. Manual scavenging is prohibited—yet it continues.

Q

What about bodies like the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis? What is the role such bodies play on the national scale?

A

They’re political appointees. When we went to the Supreme Court, from 2003 to 2014, the Commission sided with the government, not with us. Their website claims only 1,313 deaths have occurred since 1993, which is completely false. We write letters for every death, but they miss recording many. Their data is incomplete. Even the Social Justice Minister of State, Ramdas Athawale, has claimed that there are no manual scavengers. That’s an unacceptable remark for a leader of the country to make.

Q

When NGOs or private organisations, such as the Safai Karamchari Andolan, submit data or reports, does the government respond?

A

We submit information to the Prime Minister’s Office, the NITI Aayog, and other bodies, but what is done as a result? They send police to villages to verify if people are manually cleaning toilets—basically to intimidate them. People are scared to admit it happens, fearing arrest. It is a farce.

Q

But there is an online registration portal for workers…

A

They say there is. But how can workers living in remote villages, many of whom are illiterate or have no access to smartphones, register online? It’s unrealistic to expect them to.

The government needs to conduct a proper enumeration, create a rehabilitation package, announce it publicly and people will come forward. But without trust, they won’t.

Q

There are a large number of women who are made to clean dry latrines, is it not?

A

Lakhs of women across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were involved in this work. Most of them were never rehabilitated. The government has failed them all.

Q

And in case of deaths—what is the process of compensation?

A

There’s no standard process. Only when there are rallies or media pressure, is any compensation offered. Otherwise, nothing is done.

Q

Now a distinction is being made between sewer deaths and manual scavenging deaths. Why?

A

To manipulate numbers. But the definition in the Act is clear: any handling of untreated human excreta in any form is manual scavenging—whether in sewers, toilets or drains. This cannot just be changed at will. For example, the Indian Railways has sought and been given more time to phase out the use of toilets whose waste must be manually cleaned. Otherwise, they would be the biggest offenders against this act, though not the only ones. But that exemption they have got is in itself an admission that manual scavenging exists.

Q

Would you agree that India is still at a rather primitive stage when it comes to handling waste—even segregation has not really taken off

A

Yes, segregation is yet another neglected area. Chemical waste, medical syringes, there’s no plan for their safe disposal. Garbage is treated as garbage. And there is no scientific planning. We celebrate Chandrayaan, but we need to focus on addressing issues here on earth first.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance