The play, which has been staged in Marathi and Hindi, remains very close to the writer/director’s heart. “I wrote it to generate awareness about the plight of these people as well as also to awaken them about their rights and possibilities for a better life,” says Ganvir, who has held shows at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, and the National School of Drama, New Delhi, where many amateur actors groomed by him are studying. “The perpetuation of caste-based discrimination and the social stigma contributes towards the continuation of manual scavenging. Alternative livelihood opportunities are not easy to come by, trapping this community in a never-ending cycle of poverty and exclusion,” says Ganvir, who himself suffers from typecasting. As Ganvir too belongs to the Scheduled Caste category, people have branded his work as ‘Dalit theatre’, he says, objecting to this tag. “Though artists from all castes and communities work in my theatre group, the perception is that I am only writing about subjects that concern Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This is not true at all,” says the playwright, who has done many plays based on narratives that lean towards the Left or deal with fascist forces.