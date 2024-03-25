The 2010s also saw the explosion of destination weddings among the Indian elite, with couples jetting off to Bali or the Maldives to get married. No destination wedding would be complete without a photography crew of several people (latterly to include full-fledged filmmakers as well). If you could look and feel like a movie star for a day, why wouldn’t you do that? With celebrity weddings dominating social media, their very particular flavour of ostentation started to become the aspirational look for couples everywhere, and the photography obviously had to keep pace. When the wedding is designed to be a spectacle, the photographs need to do justice to that spectacle.