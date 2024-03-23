I remember when my cousin was getting married in the 1990s, the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! had become all the rage. The big fat Indian wedding was glamourised in a way that even our small little neighbourhood in Patna had girls who were inspired by the outfits Madhuri Dixit wore in the film. Designed by Anna Singh who was one of the first costume designers to work in the Indian film industry, the purple sari that Dixit wore cost around Rs 15 lakhs, according to reports. Her green and white lehenga set was duly copied by the girls and they tried to replicate the ceremony of stealing the groom’s shoes. I remember it led to massive confusion where the clueless groom just handed over the shoes himself. Then, we had mehendi and sangeet and, over the years, we started to do everything filmi like everyone else.