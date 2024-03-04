The Extent Of Influence: From The Gandhis And INS Virat To The Ambanis and Jamnagar

The sensitive Jamnagar airport in Gujarat has been given an international tag by the government for just 10 days to facilitate the arrival of guests invited to the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani and daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant. The move was to ease the arrival and ensure guests landing close to the venue.
The airport under the control of the Indian Air Force which has been tagged as an international airport from February 25 to March 5, has been seeing a flurry of bigwigs flying in from across the world including names like Rihanna, Akon, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and other names from politics, sports and business besides a royal platter of Bollywood guests.
The international tag and the setting up of a Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) at the Jamnagar airport which serves as an IAF base, besides connecting the Reliance Industries’ township, has raised numerous questions surrounding Ambani’s influence and his proximity to the Narendra Modi government and has led to the rare instance grabbing eyeballs.
According to The Hindu BusinessLine, airport officials had said that between February 28 and March 4, the Jamnagar airport was expected to receive at least 150 aircrafts. “Of these, 50 are flying in directly from foreign locations. During these five days, there will be more than 300 aircraft movements at the airport,” D.K. Singh, airport director at Jamnagar, told the publication.
The lavish arrangements which saw Ambani hosting the best of all worlds have had critics pointing fingers at the means and lobbies which facilitated this three-day extravaganza and attracted media attention from across the world. “He has ordered the doubling of the size of the passenger terminal – with taxpayers’ money – just to make life more convenient for the wedding guests. The Jamnagar airport is close to the Pakistan border, and is sensitive to defense concerns – but the private jets of the wedding guests have even been allowed to use the Indian Air Force ‘technical area’,” alleged Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on X. Punctuating the point, he further accused PM Modi of spending his whole career in politics “helping out his billionaire friends”.
However, this is not the first time questions have been asked about influential families using and exploiting government resources for personal causes. Back in 1987, numerous sources claimed the then PM Rajiv Gandhi had used the aircraft carrier INS Virat to travel to Lakshadweep for a controversial holiday. Further allegations included Lakshadweep’s administrative and Navy helicopters being used to transport his children, friends, and other family friends including former Congress MP Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan to Bangaram Island.
A few years back PM Modi directly attacked the Gandhis and Rajiv for using INS Virat as a “personal taxi” during a speech at an election rally. “The ship was on duty but was diverted to pick up the Gandhis. Rajiv Gandhi’s in-laws were also present. Should foreigners have been carried on an Indian warship? Wasn’t this playing with India’s security?” he said.
However, addressing the issue, a retired Indian Navy officer who was involved in planning, Ajay Chitnis, speaking to India Today, clarified that Rajiv had not exploited government resources and did not use INS Virat for any personal cause. He further stated neither were Gandhi family members and friends present on the carrier nor were Navy aircraft used by the family to reach Lakshadweep.
Another recent incident which was under the spotlight was in 2013 when South Africa-based Indian business tycoon Ajay Gupta had a chartered flight carrying 200 guests, including Samajwadi Party leaders, Congress politicians, and Bollywood celebrities land at a defence airport to attend his niece’s wedding in South Africa.
Industrialists Atul, Ajay, and Rajesh Guptas were one of the biggest benefactors of the then President Jacob Zuma’s party, the African National Congress (ANC). The incident drew criticism from the opposition parties and also from across the world, making it a stark instance where influence was abused in governmental quarters. South African foreign ministry’s chief of protocol Bruce Koloane was also suspended immediately for allowing the sensitive Waterkloof Air Force Base airport near Pretoria to be used by the Guptas for the wedding.
Many have pointed out how the Ambani extravaganza has perhaps kicked off the project which Prime Minister Modi had talked about on Mann Ki Baat -"Wed in India"- where he urged people to opt for weddings in India rather than go for destination weddings abroad, which would, in turn contribute to the country’s economy.
Reports have suggested that the affluent section has been moved by the call and the Ambanis have perhaps provided the necessary boost. Talking to Economic Times, an anonymous charter aircraft operator disclosed receiving cancellations for wedding charters flying from South India to the Gulf. These cancellations came from business families unwilling to take any chances, indicating a shift in preferences when it came to lavish weddings due to Modi's initiative.