The Extent Of Influence: From The Gandhis And INS Virat To The Ambanis and Jamnagar

The sensitive Jamnagar airport in Gujarat has been given an international tag by the government for just 10 days to facilitate the arrival of guests invited to the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani and daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant. The move was to ease the arrival and ensure guests landing close to the venue.

The airport under the control of the Indian Air Force which has been tagged as an international airport from February 25 to March 5, has been seeing a flurry of bigwigs flying in from across the world including names like Rihanna, Akon, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and other names from politics, sports and business besides a royal platter of Bollywood guests.

The international tag and the setting up of a Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) at the Jamnagar airport which serves as an IAF base, besides connecting the Reliance Industries’ township, has raised numerous questions surrounding Ambani’s influence and his proximity to the Narendra Modi government and has led to the rare instance grabbing eyeballs.