Jamnagar, Gujarat’s fifth-largest city, recently made headlines over the band, baaja and baaraat that arrived for Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Aside from pop star Rihanna’s first performance in India, the three-day festivities also involved turning a defence airport into an international airport for 10 days for the Ambani-Merchant family and guests to arrive and depart at ease.

The pre-wedding bash turned Reliance Industries’s quiet township into an affair full of glitz and glamour with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and business magnates like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, and Kumar Mangalam Birla gracing the event. The guests stayed at the 900-square-feet luxurious Rajwadi tents created by Evoke Experiences, the company known for Rann Utsav Tent City in Kutch during the Kutch Rann Utsav.