Jamnagar Airport Transformed Into International Hub For Anant Ambani's Lavish Wedding| Highlights

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, and the elder Ambani is leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion a grand affair. To ensure a warm welcome for esteemed guests from around the world, including luminaries like Bill Gates and Rihanna, the Jamnagar airport has undergone a transformation, being declared an international hub for a span of 10 days, from February 25 to March 5. This special arrangement was made possible with the collaboration of various government ministries, including Health, Finance, and Home Affairs, which worked together to set up a Custom, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facility at the airport.