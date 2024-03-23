The Demand For Off Beat Weddings In Exotic Locales

Akshay and his wife were both nature lovers and their shared passion was a driving force behind choosing their wedding destination. “If we are considering our closest people who are taking time out of their schedules to come and enjoy the occasion, why not do something slightly different and make it special for them? Even, financially, it made more sense, because a grand wedding affair in Delhi or Mumbai (where the groom’s family hails from) with more invitees cost more,” says Akshay.