UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM

Elections In UK LIVE: 40,000 Booths Open At 7 AM
On Thursday, July 4, around 40,000 polling booths across the country will open at 7 am (local time) for voters to mark a cross next to their chosen candidate on a paper ballot.
From this year, carrying an identification document to the polling booth has become compulsory in elections, which are open to all registered adult voters resident in the UK — including Indians as Commonwealth citizens.
UK Polls 2024 News LIVE: UK PM Sunak's Message To Voters
In his final message to voters on the last day of campaigning ahead of polling day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Stop Labour Party's "supermajority", as most of the incumbent Conservatives seem to have all but conceded defeat in the landmark general election.
"This is what unites us. We need to stop the Labour supermajority that will put up your taxes. The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow," said the 44-year-old British Indian Conservative Party leader on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours of the campaign trail.
UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling Begins At 7 AM
Millions of Britons will head to the polls today to vote for their next government. Polling booths across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will open from 7 AM onwards.
Voters will have time to cast their ballots till 10 PM local time at their polling stations.
Elections In UK 2024: Who Can Vote?
Individuals who are registered on the electoral system and are of 18 years of age are eligible to vote. Voters must also either be a British citizen, have a qualifying Commonwealth citizenship or a citizen of the citizen of the Republic of Ireland.
For the 2024 elections, around 49 million people are expected to cast their vote.
UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout In 2019
In the 2019 general elections, the Conservative Party under former PM Boris Johnson was elected to power. The voter turnout was recorded at 67.3 percent.
Elections in UK 2024 LIVE: How Many Seats Needed For a Majority?
For the UK Government, elections are being conducted for a total of 650 parliamentary constituencies. For a party to declare a majority and itself the winner, it must secure 326 seats.
Britain follows a “first past the post” system which means whoever has the clear majority is declared the winner.
UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer And More – Know Your Candidates
As Britain heads to vote, the leading candidates are Conservative Party leader and incumbent PM Rishi Sunak. Contesting Sunak is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. Apart from these two, the following candidates are contesting the elections –
Ed Davey - Liberal Democrats
Nigel Farage - Reform UK Party
John Swinney - Scottish National Party
Rhun ap Iorwerth - Plaid Cymru (Party Of Wales)
Gavin Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party
UK Polls 2024 LIVE: Documents Needed To Vote
For the first time, Voters will be required to carry a photographic identity to their respective polling booths when casting their ballot. Some of the documents you can carry are –
A valid passport from the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, EEA state, or Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card).
A valid UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, or EEA state driving licence.
A biometric immigration document.
An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (PASS card).
Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card).
A Blue Badge.
A national identity card issued by an EEA state.
Various government-funded bus passes and travel cards for older or disabled persons.
Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Issues At Stake
As Britain heads to vote, some of the key issues on their minds is the state of the economy, the ongoing healthcare crisis in the NHS and the problem of immigration.
UK Elections 2024 LIVE: What Have Pollsters Said?
Pollsters across the UK have projected a win for the Labour Party, led by Sir Keir Starmer. As per various surveys conducted, the Labour Party is expected to win by a landslide, ousting the incumbent Conservatives out of the government.
Elections In UK 2024 LIVE: Will The 14-Year Rule Of The Conservatives End?
The Conservative Party, currently led by incumbent Rishi Sunak, has been in power for the past 14 years. The party formed the government in 2010 under Sir David Cameron and has stayed in power since then. However, pollsters have projected a landslide win for the Labour Party, hinting a shift from Tory rule.