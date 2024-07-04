UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM

As Britain heads to vote, the leading candidates are Conservative Party leader and incumbent PM Rishi Sunak. Contesting Sunak is Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. Apart from these two, the following candidates are contesting the elections –

Ed Davey - Liberal Democrats

Nigel Farage - Reform UK Party

John Swinney - Scottish National Party

Rhun ap Iorwerth - Plaid Cymru (Party Of Wales)

Gavin Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party

