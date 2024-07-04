UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know

What Sir Keir Starmer Said: As the high-voltage campaigning for the UK general elections were wrapped up on Wednesday, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the claims of Conservative Party that his party is on course for a massive victory in the elections amounted to "voter suppression". He said that Tory cabinet minister Mel Stride's conceding defeat by saying so was just a way to try and get people to stay home, instead of going out and vote. Starmer also reacted to the poll projections and said, "People are saying the polls predict the future – they don't predict the future, every single vote counts, every single vote has to be earned… It isn't 'job done'."