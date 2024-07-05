International

'I Take Responsibility For Loss': Rishi Sunak Shares Memories Of 10 Downing Street Last Speech As UK PM

Reflecting on his tenure, which spanned 20 months, Sunak recalled the Diwalis he celebrated with his family at Downing Street, marking a significant moment as the country's first leader of Indian heritage.

Rishi Sunak speaking outside 10 Downing Street
Rishi Sunak speaking outside 10 Downing Street Photo: Kin Cheung
Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his decision to step down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday, citing responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recent general election.

In his farewell address as prime minister, the 44-year-old apologized to the voters who dealt his party a significant defeat at the polls.

Sunak said that despite giving his utmost to the role, the election results did not come in his favour. He also extended apologies to his Conservative colleagues who lost their seats overnight.

Rishi Sunak Farewell Speech | Top Points

  • Rishi Sunak began his speech by apologising for the results of his party as he said, “I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change.” Sunak's wife Akshata Murty was seen standing by his side during the speech.

  • Sunak taking responsibility for the loss said that he understood their anger and disappointment. He also said that he would resign as party leader after the election outcome, but not right away—only once the formal process to choose his replacement was ready.

  • The outgoing leader acknowledged the rebuilding work required within the Tories as it takes on the “crucial role” of the new Opposition in Parliament. Sunak also highlighted a few of his key achievements during his premiership, pointing to falling inflation and leaving the UK “safer, stronger and more secure”.

null - Instagram/Rishi Sunak
From Eat Out To Help Out, To Move Out: The Rise And Fall Of Rishi Sunak

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • He went on to welcome his successor to the “most demanding of jobs in an increasingly unstable world” at 10 Downing Street as he stated, “Whilst he has been my political opponent, Sir Keir Starmer will shortly become our prime minister. In this job, his successes will be all our successes, and I wish him and his family well."

  • Speaking of Starmer, Sunak added, “Whatever our disagreements in this campaign, he is a decent, public-spirited man, who I respect. He and his family deserve the very best of our understanding, as they make a huge transition to their new lives behind this door,” he said.

Indian-Origin UK MPs Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman | - AP
From Rishi Sunak To Suella Braverman, Indian-Origin MPs Who Won Seats In UK Election 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • He concluded his speech on a note of gratitude, to his team and his wife and children for the sacrifices they made so that he could serve the country and he reportedly shared some memorable times, “One of the most remarkable things about Britain is just how unremarkable it is that two generations after my grandparents came here with little I could become prime minister, and that I could watch my two young daughters light Diwali candles on the steps at Downing Street. We must hold true to that idea of who we are."

  • Sunak expressed that he was leaving the job feeling honored to have served as their Prime Minister. He added that the country was the best in the world, and he attributed all achievements, strengths, and greatness entirely to the British people, who he described as the true source of these qualities.

