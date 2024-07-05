'I Take Responsibility For Loss': Rishi Sunak Shares Memories Of 10 Downing Street Last Speech As UK PM

He concluded his speech on a note of gratitude, to his team and his wife and children for the sacrifices they made so that he could serve the country and he reportedly shared some memorable times, “One of the most remarkable things about Britain is just how unremarkable it is that two generations after my grandparents came here with little I could become prime minister, and that I could watch my two young daughters light Diwali candles on the steps at Downing Street. We must hold true to that idea of who we are."