From Eat Out To Help Out, To Move Out: The Rise And Fall Of Rishi Sunak

Outlook Web Desk
Labour Party Wins UK Election
The Labour Party has won the UK election in a landslide, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. With over 400 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, Labour is set to form a majority government.
End Of An Era For Conservatives
Rishi Sunak's defeat marks the end of his 20-month tenure as Prime Minister and likely the end of his career at the top of British politics. The Conservative Party's 14-year rule has come to an end.
The Early Years
Rishi Sunak first entered politics in 2015, after a 14-year business career. He backed Leave in the Brexit referendum and later became a junior local government minister under Theresa May.
Appointed Chancellor In 2020
Sunak's political star rose quickly, and he became Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, during the Covid pandemic.
Eat Out to Help Out’
In July 2020, Sunak launched the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme to boost the economy and encourage people to return to restaurants.
Resignation
Sunak resigned as Chancellor in July 2022, alongside Sajid Javid, as Boris Johnson's leadership fell into crisis.
Sunak Becomes PM
Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister in October 2022, at just 42 years old, following Liz Truss' brief tenure. He made history as the first person of colour to be Britain's prime minister.
Achievements
Sunak oversaw a slow but sustained economic recovery, and achieved diplomatic success in resolving a Brexit-related issue in Northern Ireland.
Calling The Election
Sunak called a snap General Election on May 22, 2024, which was set for July 4. Sunak revealed the date in a rain-soaked Downing Street speech.
Sunak Concedes Defeat
On July 5, 2024, Rishi Sunak conceded defeat to the Labour Party, taking responsibility for the loss. The outgoing British Prime Minister secured win in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency.