From Rishi Sunak To Suella Braverman, Indian-Origin MPs Who Won Seats In UK Election 2024

As Britain voted in a parliamentary general election, the Labour Party has emerged victorious, securing enough seats to form a government. Labour Leader Keir Starmer will become prime minister and can form a majority government.
Meanwhile, outgoing Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded the Conservative Party's defeat. "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future," Rishi Sunak said while addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton. "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," he added.
The representation of Indian-origin MPs will remain a point of interest, given the substantial Indian population in the UK, roughly 1.9 million, as per the 2021 Census.
The previous UK Parliament, with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, had 15 Indian-origin MPs, eight from Labour and seven from the Conservative Party, among 65 non-while MPs elected.
Indian-Origin MPs Who Won Seats 2024 UK Election
In the 2024 UK General Election, a total of 107 British-Indians were in the fray for the 680 available seats. Some of the winners are:
Rishi Sunak: The outgoing British Prime Minister secured a convincing win in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency with 47.5% of the vote. In his acceptance speech, Sunak acknowledged that his party had lost. Sunak became the youngest prime minister of the modern era when he took over the Conservative Party in 2022.
Shivani Raja: She emerged victorious in Leicester East, claiming the seat for Labour and defeating high-profile independents Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz.
Kanishka Narayan: This Labour candidate made history by becoming the first MP of Welsh from a minority background, defeating former Welsh Sec Alun Cairns. Narayan was born in India and moved to Cardiff when he was 12. He got into Eton on a scholarship and went on to study at Oxford and then Stanford before becoming a civil servant.
Suella Braverman: She has won the Fareham and Waterlooville seat. She was replaced by James Cleverly as interior minister in the last reshuffle of the last Sunak Cabinet. The Indian-origin MP was forced out as home secretary after challenging the prime minister.
Some Other Indian-Origin Winners From Conservatives Are
Former home secretary Priti Patel - Witham seat,
Sunak’s Goan-origin Cabinet ally Claire Coutinho - East Surrey seat
Gagan Mohindra - South West Hertfordshire
Some Other Indian-Origin Winners From Labour Party Are
Seema Malhotra – Feltham and Heston seat
Goan-origin Valerie Vaz, sister of Keith Vaz - Walsall and Bloxwichs seat
Lisa Nandy - Wigan seat
British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill - Birmingham Edgbaston seat
British Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - Slough seat
Navendu Mishra - Stockport seat
Nadia Whittome - Nottingham East seat
Jas Athwal - Ilford South seat
Baggy Shanker - Derby South seat
Satvir Kaur - Southampton Test seat
Harpreet Uppal - Huddersfield seat
Warinder Juss - Wolverhampton West seat
Gurinder Josan - Smethwick seat
Sonia Kumar - Dudley seat
Sureena Brackenbridge - Wolverhampton North East seat
Kirith Entwistle -Bolton North East seat
Jeevun Sandher - Loughborough seat
Sojan Joseph - Ashford seat
Munira Wilson - Twickenham constituency seat