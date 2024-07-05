International

From Rishi Sunak To Suella Braverman, Indian-Origin MPs Who Won Seats In UK Election 2024

The previous UK Parliament, with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, had 15 Indian-origin MPs, eight from Labour and seven from the Conservative Party, among 65 non-while MPs elected.

Indian-Origin UK MPs Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman
As Britain voted in a parliamentary general election, the Labour Party has emerged victorious, securing enough seats to form a government. Labour Leader Keir Starmer will become prime minister and can form a majority government.

Meanwhile, outgoing Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded the Conservative Party's defeat. "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future," Rishi Sunak said while addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton. "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," he added.

The representation of Indian-origin MPs will remain a point of interest, given the substantial Indian population in the UK, roughly 1.9 million, as per the 2021 Census.

Indian-Origin MPs Who Won Seats 2024 UK Election

In the 2024 UK General Election, a total of 107 British-Indians were in the fray for the 680 available seats. Some of the winners are:

Rishi Sunak: The outgoing British Prime Minister secured a convincing win in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency with 47.5% of the vote. In his acceptance speech, Sunak acknowledged that his party had lost. Sunak became the youngest prime minister of the modern era when he took over the Conservative Party in 2022.

Shivani Raja: She emerged victorious in Leicester East, claiming the seat for Labour and defeating high-profile independents Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz.

Kanishka Narayan: This Labour candidate made history by becoming the first MP of Welsh from a minority background, defeating former Welsh Sec Alun Cairns. Narayan was born in India and moved to Cardiff when he was 12. He got into Eton on a scholarship and went on to study at Oxford and then Stanford before becoming a civil servant. 

Suella Braverman: She has won the Fareham and Waterlooville seat. She was replaced by James Cleverly as interior minister in the last reshuffle of the last Sunak Cabinet. The Indian-origin MP was forced out as home secretary after challenging the prime minister.

Some Other Indian-Origin Winners From Conservatives Are

  • Former home secretary Priti Patel - Witham seat,

  • Sunak’s Goan-origin Cabinet ally Claire Coutinho - East Surrey seat

  • Gagan Mohindra - South West Hertfordshire

Some Other Indian-Origin Winners From Labour Party Are

  • Seema Malhotra – Feltham and Heston seat

  • Goan-origin Valerie Vaz, sister of Keith Vaz - Walsall and Bloxwichs seat

  • Lisa Nandy - Wigan seat

  • British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill - Birmingham Edgbaston seat

  • British Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - Slough seat

  • Navendu Mishra - Stockport seat

  • Nadia Whittome - Nottingham East seat

  • Jas Athwal - Ilford South seat

  • Baggy Shanker - Derby South seat

  • Satvir Kaur - Southampton Test seat

  • Harpreet Uppal - Huddersfield seat

  • Warinder Juss - Wolverhampton West seat

  • Gurinder Josan - Smethwick seat

  • Sonia Kumar - Dudley seat

  • Sureena Brackenbridge - Wolverhampton North East seat

  • Kirith Entwistle -Bolton North East seat

  • Jeevun Sandher - Loughborough seat

  • Sojan Joseph - Ashford seat

  • Munira Wilson - Twickenham constituency seat

