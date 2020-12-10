Sachet–Parampara Call Out Amaal Mallik For Making False Claims About Bekhayali’s Origin, Demand An Apology

Sachet-Parampara has accused Amaal Mallik of making false claims about the origin of their song Bekhayali.
They also revealed having all the chats with Amaal and with the Kabir Singh team and claimed that the entire film's team was present when they created the song.
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has landed in controversy for his remark on Kabir Singh's (2019) song Bekhayali's origin. Earlier today, music duo Sachet-Parampara, who composed the hit track, took to Instagram to call out Amaal for making “false and baseless” claims about the song’s origin.
Sachet-Parampara shared a video on Instagram to address the issue for their mental peace.
Sachet-Parampara calls out Amaal Mallik for his claims about Bekhayali's origin
They captioned the video, "Warning. This video could have been a 10-second video, also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK."
In the video, Sachet and Parampara alleged that Amaal had repeatedly claimed that Bekhayali was copied from an older tune of his.
Sachet-Parampara started the video by greeting everyone and added, "This is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago."
They also revealed having all the chats with Amaal and with the Kabir Singh team and claimed that the entire film's team was present when they created the song. "Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition," they added.
Sachet-Parampara on Amaal Mallik's 'favouritism' remark
Sachet-Parampara also said that Amaal Mallik thinks these issues arise because "favourites join the label."
On this, the duo said, "We were never with T-Series, we were never part of T-Series before Kabir Singh happened. And I think he has been part of T-Series since 2015, if we are not wrong."
Sachet-Parampara demands an apology
They also recalled when Amaal praised the Bekhayali song at the T-Series office and questioned why he is making such claims after 8 years.
They demanded a public apology, stating the remarks had damaged their reputation.
"We want an apology from you, and in public, because you went outside. You went on your social media, asking and telling all these things. Also, this can happen to anyone."
What Amaal Mallik said about Bekhayali song
In July, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal claimed that Sachet-Parampara took Bekhayali from his references. He also called out T-Series for indulging in politics with some artists.
The musician claimed that he created musical references and compositions of Bekhayali on WhatsApp, and then they were broken down into "elements" to create the final song.
However, he was not hurt to see it in the film. Amaal also went on to claim that he had made a deal to make songs for the entire Kabir Singh album, but had to make only one.