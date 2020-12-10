Sachet–Parampara Call Out Amaal Mallik For Making False Claims About Bekhayali’s Origin, Demand An Apology

Sachet-Parampara has exposed Amaal Mallik for making false claims about the origin of their song Bekhayali and demanded an apology.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik
Sachet-Parampara calls out Amaal Mallik for making false claims about the origin of their song Bekhayali Photo: Instagram/Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sachet-Parampara has accused Amaal Mallik of making false claims about the origin of their song Bekhayali.

  • They also revealed having all the chats with Amaal and with the Kabir Singh team and claimed that the entire film's team was present when they created the song.

  • Both demanded a public apology from Amaal, stating the remarks had damaged their reputation.

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has landed in controversy for his remark on Kabir Singh's (2019) song Bekhayali's origin. Earlier today, music duo Sachet-Parampara, who composed the hit track, took to Instagram to call out Amaal for making “false and baseless” claims about the song’s origin.

Sachet-Parampara shared a video on Instagram to address the issue for their mental peace.

Amaal Mallik - null
Amaal Mallik On Soundtrack Of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story': 'These Melodies Continue To Captivate Listeners'

BY IANS

Sachet-Parampara calls out Amaal Mallik for his claims about Bekhayali's origin

They captioned the video, "Warning. This video could have been a 10-second video, also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK."

In the video, Sachet and Parampara alleged that Amaal had repeatedly claimed that Bekhayali was copied from an older tune of his.

Sachet-Parampara started the video by greeting everyone and added, "This is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago."

Related Content
Related Content

They also revealed having all the chats with Amaal and with the Kabir Singh team and claimed that the entire film's team was present when they created the song. "Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition," they added.

Sachet-Parampara on Amaal Mallik's 'favouritism' remark

Sachet-Parampara also said that Amaal Mallik thinks these issues arise because "favourites join the label."

On this, the duo said, "We were never with T-Series, we were never part of T-Series before Kabir Singh happened. And I think he has been part of T-Series since 2015, if we are not wrong."

Sachet-Parampara demands an apology

They also recalled when Amaal praised the Bekhayali song at the T-Series office and questioned why he is making such claims after 8 years.

They demanded a public apology, stating the remarks had damaged their reputation.

"We want an apology from you, and in public, because you went outside. You went on your social media, asking and telling all these things. Also, this can happen to anyone."

Sachet-Parampara - null
Sachet-Parampara Unleash New Devotional Anthem 'Har Har Mahadev' With Contemporary Twist

BY IANS

Watch the video here.

What Amaal Mallik said about Bekhayali song

In July, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal claimed that Sachet-Parampara took Bekhayali from his references. He also called out T-Series for indulging in politics with some artists.

The musician claimed that he created musical references and compositions of Bekhayali on WhatsApp, and then they were broken down into "elements" to create the final song.

However, he was not hurt to see it in the film. Amaal also went on to claim that he had made a deal to make songs for the entire Kabir Singh album, but had to make only one.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Avalanche Forecasters Try To Curb Deaths As Skiers And Snowmobilers Flock To Backcountry Areas

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days