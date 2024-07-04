The Reform Party too has cast a net for disaffected voters of the Tory right. There is a consistent 17 per cent of voters that will line up behind cheeky-chappie charlatan Nigel Farage, who claims he will get done what the Tories promised to, but failed. They find this serial enemy of the truth to be the only one telling the truth. Farage is flouncing: each time his latest lie is caught out, he pouts and harrumphs about elite conspiracies and bent mainstream media like a pound-shop Trump. But his ‘Reform’ party is showing in some polls as having overtaken the Tories, and is expected to win anywhere from 5-15 seats in Parliament, a poor cousin to the far right on the Continent. The right wing of the Conservative party, to placate whom David Cameron had offered the Brexit referendum and made it binding, broke away to join UKIP, became the Brexit Party, and today has morphed into Reform: its Chairman Richard Tice was a key Tory donor until 2019, and it is the party of choice for Tories called out for xenophobia to defect to, such as Lee Anderson. Farage himself was a member from 1978 to 1992, and is said to be keen to return some day as Leader of the Tories.