UK 2024 Elections: From Rishi Sunak To Keir Starmer - Key Faces In The Race To 10 Downing Street

Five years and three prime ministers later, 49 million people of the UK are voting for their new prime minister and government.
With incumbent Rishi Sunak hoping for a full term as UK PM, pollsters have projected Sir Keir Starmer to win. With results expected after 10 PM BST, here are the key faces that are expected to join Larry The Cat at the official residence of the British Prime Minister.
Incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made history by becoming the first Hindu leader Britain has had. Leading the Conservative Party, Sunak is fighting for a full term as the prime minister
The projected winner and leader of the Labour Party. As per various pollsters Labour is expected to sweep the House of Commons and oust the Conservative Party, which has been ruling for 14 years now.
Ed Davey, the current leader of the Liberal Democrats is expected to have a hand in the making of the opposition. Davey, who was first elected to Parliament in 1997 has served as the government's energy and climate change secretary from 2012-15.
Nigel Farage is known by many names, but the most commons ones are - Brexiteer and Disruptor.The 60-year-old leader has long divided opinions with his anti-migrant and Euroskeptic stance. With his promises to focus on "British values", Farage is capturing Conservative voters.
John Swinney, the current leader of the Scottish National Party, has been part of the SNP since he was a 15-year-old boy and went on to lead the party from 2000 to 2004. With his 2024 bid, Swinney has vowed to work on independence negotiations for Scotland
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are co-leaders of the Green party. The Greens are looking towards phasing out nuclear power and getting UK to net zero levels by 2040.
Rhun ap Iorwerth is Welsh journalist and leader of Plaid Cymru. Like the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, which means party of Wales, aims to work towards the independence of Wales.
Gavin Robinson has been around for a while, but was recently elevated to the level of leader of the DUP in March 2024 after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson quit.