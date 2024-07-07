'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to UK Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak to offer commiserations on his party's recent electoral defeat.
In the letter, Gandhi acknowledged the ups and downs of democratic politics, saying "victories and setbacks are an inevitable part of democracy" and "we must take both in our stride".
In his letter to Sunak, Gandhi hailed the former British prime minister's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.
On Friday, Keir Starmer became the UK's new prime minister and vowed to rebuild Britain, hours after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election in which the weary voters inflicted a "sobering verdict" on Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives.
The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the 2019 elections.
Rahul Gandhi’s Letter To Rishi Sunak | Read Here
"The Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP Leader of the Conservative Party
Dear Mr. Sunak,
I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride.
Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. I am confident you will continue to contribute to public life with your experience.
I wish you all the best for your future endeavours.
Warm regards,
Rahul Gandhi"