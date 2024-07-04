National

Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today

With the death toll mounting continuously in Assam floods, the flood situation in the northeast continues to exacerbate. In other news, today our focus is on elections in the United Kingdom, the Indian Cricket Team's return to home after the T20 World Cup win, and NEET-UG developments amongst others. Stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter most to you.

O
Outlook Web Desk
4 July 2024
4 July 2024
Flood situation in Assam | PTI

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena Resigns

Rajasthan Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned, says his aide.

Breaking News LIVE Today: Team India Reaches PM Modi's Residenc

Team India arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, the residence of PM Modi. The T20 World Cup winning team is expected to have breakfast with the prime minister. Lateer today, a grand victory parade is scheduled to take place in Mumbai to celebrate India's victory.

India News LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Thursday and said that "we reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society".

In a post on X, Modi said, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."

"We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society," he said.

Swami Vivekanand died on July 4, 1902.

Breaking News LIVE Today: 4-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Patna, Says Report

In a tragic incident on Tuesday night, a four-year-old girl was shot and killed by unknown assailants outside her home in Rupaspur area of Patna.

According to the girl's father, he went inside to park his motorcycle while his wife kept groceries. Hearing the sound of a gunshot, they rushed outside and found the child lying in a pool of blood.

Breaking News LIVE Today: Flood Situation Worsens In Meghalaya 

Incessant rains over the past week in most parts of the Northeastern region have left the plain belt of Garo Hills under the threat of floods as water level continues to rise in all the major rivers of the region. Visuals from Tura, Meghalaya.

Breaking News LIVE Today: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade on Thursday.

Breaking News LIVE Today: 8 Dead, Over 16 Lakh Hit In Assam Flood

The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate with eight more people losing their lives and more than 16.25 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 27 districts on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.

Till Tuesday, more than 11.3 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across 23 districts of the state.

null - null
Assam: IAF Rescues 13 Stranded Fishermen In Dibrugarh As Flood Situation Worsens

BY Outlook Web Desk

Latest News Today LIVE: LLB-End Terms Exam Postponed In DU

Delhi University Faculty of Law postpones LLB end-term exams that were scheduled to begin today. The announcement has been made by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Mumbai Ahead Of Victory Parade

Mumbai Police have tightened security arrangements right ahead of the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team scheduled this evening in Mumbai.

A large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma flaunts the World Cup Trophy as the Indian Cricket Team touch down in Delhi. - X/@DelhiAirport
T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Breaking News Today LIVE: Team India To Meet PM Modi At 9 AM

ICC T20 World Cup winning Team India has headed to ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi. The team is scheduled to meet PM Modi at his residence later today.

Breaking News Today LIVE: Man Dies In Fight Over Splashing Rain Water In Delhi

A man died while another was injured after a fight broke out over splashing roadside logged rain water on a few men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Wednesday evening, police said. According to PTI, the incident took place when an auto-rickshaw got out of order and the occupants of the vehicle were busy in rectifying it.

Meanwhile, a water tanker passed through the road, causing the logged rainwater to splash on the occupants of auto-rickshaw - Arif Khan alias Vishu (18), Shakeel (18), Durga (24) and others.

Latest News Today LIVE: CB Nabs Co-Conspirator From Dhanbad In NEET-UG Row

The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the central probe agency arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by Bihar Police, the officials said.

This is the fresh arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case. - Representative/File Image
NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes Another Arrest, 'Kingpin' Aman Singh Nabbed From Jharkhand

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Breaking News LIVE Today: Thousands Evacuated As Northern California Wildfire Spreads

Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 26,000 people to evacuate, as the state sweltered under extreme heat.

The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of Sacramento, near the city of Oroville in Butte County. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometres). There was no containment.

Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Prime Causes Of Death, Say Autopsies

Blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity due to chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries were the causes of death of the Hathras stampede victims whose bodies were brought to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Hathras stampede spot | - PTI
Hathras Stampede: ‘Bhole Baba’ Aka Suraj Pal, Self-styled Godman At The Centre Of Tragedy

BY Outlook Web Desk

UK Elections Today LIVE: Stop Labour's 'Supermajority', Says PM Rishi Sunak In Final Message 

Stop Labour Party's "supermajority" is the final message British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to drive home on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning ahead of polling day on Thursday, as most of the incumbent Conservatives seem to have all but conceded defeat in the landmark general election.

"This is what unites us. We need to stop the Labour supermajority that will put up your taxes. The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow," said the 44-year-old British Indian Conservative Party leader on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours of the campaign trail.

(Via PTI)

Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997' For Labour - AP
Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'

BY Danita Yadav

Breaking News Today LIVE: Team India Arrives In Delhi Airport After WC Win

Coach Rahul Dravid and the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team arrived at Delhi airport with the T20 WorldCup 2024 trophy. Since last few day, they team remained stranded in Barbados owing to the adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Players of India celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - Photo: AP/PTI
Explained | Indian Team Stranded In Barbados: How Do Hurricanes Occur? Are They Life-Threatening?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Key Topics On Focus

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:

  • UK Elections

  • Hathras stampede updates

  • NEET-UG row

  • Hurricame Beryl

  • Return of the Indian Cricket Team

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  4. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
  5. Assam Floods Death Toll 56, Srinagar Hotter Than Delhi, Several Roads Shut In Himachal | Weather Updates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  2. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  3. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
  4. Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Postpones Heart Tour
  5. 'RIP', Starring Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Heading To Netflix
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid