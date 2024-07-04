Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena Resigns
Rajasthan Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned, says his aide.
Breaking News LIVE Today: Team India Reaches PM Modi's Residenc
Team India arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, the residence of PM Modi. The T20 World Cup winning team is expected to have breakfast with the prime minister. Lateer today, a grand victory parade is scheduled to take place in Mumbai to celebrate India's victory.
India News LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His Death Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Thursday and said that "we reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society".
In a post on X, Modi said, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."
Swami Vivekanand died on July 4, 1902.
Breaking News LIVE Today: 4-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Patna, Says Report
In a tragic incident on Tuesday night, a four-year-old girl was shot and killed by unknown assailants outside her home in Rupaspur area of Patna.
According to the girl's father, he went inside to park his motorcycle while his wife kept groceries. Hearing the sound of a gunshot, they rushed outside and found the child lying in a pool of blood.
Breaking News LIVE Today: Flood Situation Worsens In Meghalaya
Incessant rains over the past week in most parts of the Northeastern region have left the plain belt of Garo Hills under the threat of floods as water level continues to rise in all the major rivers of the region. Visuals from Tura, Meghalaya.
Breaking News LIVE Today: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade on Thursday.
Breaking News LIVE Today: 8 Dead, Over 16 Lakh Hit In Assam Flood
The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate with eight more people losing their lives and more than 16.25 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 27 districts on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
Till Tuesday, more than 11.3 lakh people were suffering in flood waters across 23 districts of the state.
Latest News Today LIVE: LLB-End Terms Exam Postponed In DU
Delhi University Faculty of Law postpones LLB end-term exams that were scheduled to begin today. The announcement has been made by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.
Breaking News Today LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Mumbai Ahead Of Victory Parade
Mumbai Police have tightened security arrangements right ahead of the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team scheduled this evening in Mumbai.
A large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.
Breaking News Today LIVE: Team India To Meet PM Modi At 9 AM
ICC T20 World Cup winning Team India has headed to ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi. The team is scheduled to meet PM Modi at his residence later today.
Breaking News Today LIVE: Man Dies In Fight Over Splashing Rain Water In Delhi
A man died while another was injured after a fight broke out over splashing roadside logged rain water on a few men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Wednesday evening, police said. According to PTI, the incident took place when an auto-rickshaw got out of order and the occupants of the vehicle were busy in rectifying it.
Meanwhile, a water tanker passed through the road, causing the logged rainwater to splash on the occupants of auto-rickshaw - Arif Khan alias Vishu (18), Shakeel (18), Durga (24) and others.
Latest News Today LIVE: CB Nabs Co-Conspirator From Dhanbad In NEET-UG Row
The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the central probe agency arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by Bihar Police, the officials said.
Breaking News LIVE Today: Thousands Evacuated As Northern California Wildfire Spreads
Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 26,000 people to evacuate, as the state sweltered under extreme heat.
The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of Sacramento, near the city of Oroville in Butte County. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometres). There was no containment.
Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Chest Injuries, Asphyxia Prime Causes Of Death, Say Autopsies
Blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity due to chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries were the causes of death of the Hathras stampede victims whose bodies were brought to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, a senior official said on Wednesday.
UK Elections Today LIVE: Stop Labour's 'Supermajority', Says PM Rishi Sunak In Final Message
Stop Labour Party's "supermajority" is the final message British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to drive home on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning ahead of polling day on Thursday, as most of the incumbent Conservatives seem to have all but conceded defeat in the landmark general election.
"This is what unites us. We need to stop the Labour supermajority that will put up your taxes. The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow," said the 44-year-old British Indian Conservative Party leader on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours of the campaign trail.
(Via PTI)
Breaking News Today LIVE: Team India Arrives In Delhi Airport After WC Win
Coach Rahul Dravid and the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team arrived at Delhi airport with the T20 WorldCup 2024 trophy. Since last few day, they team remained stranded in Barbados owing to the adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Beryl.
Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Key Topics On Focus
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
UK Elections
Hathras stampede updates
NEET-UG row
Hurricame Beryl
Return of the Indian Cricket Team