The airplane ferrying the triumphant Indian team was greeted with a water cannon salute, upon landing at the Mumbai international airport on Thursday (July 4, 2024). The team is set to embark on a victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium to celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. (Live Updates | Full T20 WC Coverage)
After a much-delayed return from Barbados and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Indian team landed in Mumbai for the double-decker, open air bus parade. But even before that, they were feted at the airport in a unique manner.
You can watch the video of the water cannon salute below.
Meanwhile, expectant fans have thronged Marine Drive as well as Wankhede Stadium in anticipation of their heroes. Both venues are jam-packed, as are the roads leading up to them.
India have lifted the T20 World Cup trophy after a 17-year wait, having won it in the inaugural edition in 2007. This is India's first World Cup title in 13 years, and their first ICC trophy in 11 years.