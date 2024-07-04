Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai Is Getting Ready For Victory Parade
Team bus has reached the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Check the full schedule of Team India post their arrival (Tentative)
Flight from Barbados landed at around 6 AM on 4 June
Team India leaves for PM Modi's house at 10:00 AM
After meeting they take a chartered flight to Mumbai
Drive from Mumbai airport to Wankhede Stadium
1 km long bus parade to Wankhede Stadium at 5:00 pm
Small presentation at the Wankhede and the World Cup to be handed by Rohit to BCCI secretary Jay Shah
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.
After a long delay, the T20 World Champions are finally back home with the trophy, there first in almost 11 years. Rohit Sharma and co landed in New Delhi around 6 am in the morning. There is much lined up for the day. Follow us as we track the Indian team from their arrival to the victory parade.