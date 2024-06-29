South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, right, leaves the field after losing his wicket to India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, with his arms raised, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, right, leaves the field after losing his wicket to India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, with his arms raised, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa