India snatched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy from the jaws of South Africa in an epic comeback win to lift their first title in more than a decade to pile up more misery on South Africa in ICC tournaments as Rohit Sharma's men won the final of the tournament on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Proteas needed just 26 from the last four overs with a set Heinrich Klaasen on crease looking set to take his team to a historic title. However things turned pretty quickly and Indian bowlers conceded just 4,2,4 and 8 in the last four overs to win the match by 7 runs and end their barren run in ICC events.