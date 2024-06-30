Cricket

Virat Kohli Announces T20I Retirement Right After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Kohli made his retirement announcement during his post match interview while receiving the Player Of The Match award for the final

Virat Kohli, t20 world cup 2024, ap photo
Virat Kohli retires from T20Is. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

An emotional Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals right after India ended their decade-long trophy drought after winning the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday to lift their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Kohli who top-scored for India with a 59-ball 76 was adjudged the Player Of The Match for the final.

Kohli made his retirement announcement during his post match interview while receiving the award.

"This was my last T20 game playing for India," Kohli declared.

"We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward," an emotional Kohli added.

