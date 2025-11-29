Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

Morkel believes Kohli, Rohit could play in the 2027 WC
The seasoned pair have retired from T20Is and Test cricket
KL Rahul will lead IND instead of the injured Shubman Gill in the SA ODI series
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided a fresh update on star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, by stating that duo could feature at the 2027 ODI World Cup. His comments come ahead of the India's 1st ODI match against South Africa, where the two will feature in Ranchi.
Morne backed the pair to keep continuing at the top level, stating their experience and success in major tournaments.
“It’s still a long way away.. They’re quality players. As long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness, sure,” Morkel said.
The former South African pacer, who took over the bowling coach reigns in August, said that the duo 'can for sure play for 2027 WC if they are mentally and physically ready'.
“I’ve always believed in experience and to have that experience, you don’t find that anywhere. They’ve won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments. So for sure, the World Cup, by all means. I’ve played many games against them. I’ve had sleepless nights bowling to them.
“So I know as a bowler what goes through your preparation playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that (with Kohli and Rohit playing the World Cup).
India will be playing the ODI series sans Shubman Gill who got injured during the 1st Test in Kolkata, where he left the field clutching his neck. He was hospitalized the very next day and while his condition has improved, it was suitable for him to return on the cricket field.
Gill was subsequently ruled out of the 2nd Test in Guwahati as well as the ODI series with KL Rahul leading the side instead. Shreyas Iyer will also miss the series after getting injured while taking a catch in the Australia series last month. Shreyas was admitted in a hospital in Sydney due to a laceration of the spleen with internal bleeding and was discharged within few days.
“I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he’s recovering well. So that’s pleasing to hear. Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we’re looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they’re healthy and they’re starting their preparation on their way back into the team,” Morkel said on Gill and Iyer.