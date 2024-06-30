10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Virat Kohli And T20Is

Outlook Sports Desk
Virat Kohli walks away with over 4,000 runs in T20I cricket, second to Rohit Sharma. Kohli finishes up with 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is at an average of 48.69 (SR: 137.07).
VK finishes with 38 half-centuries in T20Is. He is second to Babar Azam (39) with Rohit Sharma (37) second in the list.
DYK, Kohli made his T20I debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 26 as he helped India win the match.
At the 2016 T20 WC, Kohli unbeaten 82 off 51 deliveries against Australia helped them progress to the semis.
The star batter remains the only player to win the Player of the Tournament Award twice in two successive T20 World Cups (2014, 2016).
Virat Kohli's only T20I hundred came against Afghanistan at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai.
Virat Kohli's 'that shot' off Haris Rauf at the 2022 T20 WC in MCG, will go down as the most memorable moment in cricket history
After a poor T20 WC 2024, Kohli saved his best for the last with his knock of 76 against SA in the final.