Cricket

India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All Eyes On Barbados Weather, Rain Forecast

The grand finale of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 features two unbeaten teams - India and South Africa - fighting for the crown in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). Ahead of the titanic clash, all eyes are on the weather at the venue. There is a forecast of rain during the match, and should it be needed, a reserve day is also available. Follow the live cricket and Barbados weather updates from the IND vs RSA final

B
Bhuvan Gupta
29 June 2024
29 June 2024
Rain could interrupt the India vs South Africa final at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

India Vs South Africa Final Live Updates, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Welcome to our live coverage of the grand finale of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (West Indies) on Saturday (June 29). There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will become the first unbeaten team ever to clinch a T20 World Cup. Ahead of the titanic clash, all eyes are on the weather at the venue. There is a forecast of rain during the match, and should it be needed, a reserve day is also available. Follow the live cricket and Barbados weather updates from the IND vs RSA final at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Prediction | Preview)

