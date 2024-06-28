South Africa are very eager to win their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy and they are just one step away from achieving the unprecedented feat. They are set to clash with the former champions India in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The Aiden Markram-led Proteas side has not put the wrong foot in the whole tournament and has reached the final without losing any match. Their opponent, India have also been unbeaten in the tournament.
Proteas defeated the first-time semi-finalists, Afghanistan in a lop-sided contest in Trinidad to set a meeting with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side in the title clash at Kensington Oval on Saturday.
This is the first occasion in three decades when South Africa have reached the final of any big ICC Men's event. They have a glorious chance to become the world champions for the first time and they have a team with such players who can make this possible.
All players have contributed to South Africa's win in the ongoing ICC showpiece and now let's take a look back at the South Africa cricket team's journey from the start of the tournament:-
South Africa in League Stage, Group D
South Africa remained lucky throughout the tournament and won all of their league-stage matches. They first defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match by six wickets then won the match against Netherlands by four wickets. David Miller played a 'Clutch' inning to take Proteas home while chasing a modest target of 104 runs.
The next match was against Bangladesh and spinners - Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj helped Aiden Markram & Co. to seal the game on the last delivery of the match. Maharaj's thrilling last over dashed Bangladesh's hopes.
The match against Nepal was the mother of thrillers, where the Proteas won the match by one run. Nepal player failed to complete the single run and the result - South Africa finished as table-toppers.
South Africa in Super 8, Group 2
The first match in Super Eight was against the co-hosts United States and the batters showed some explosive batting to set a 195-run target thanks to Quinton de Kock's much-awaited knock. In response, USA managed to put 176 runs on the board with the help of Andries Gous' unbeaten 80 off 47 balls.
They faced the defending champions England in the next match and set a 164-run target for them while batting first. Tight and accurate bowling from the bowlers kept England away. However, Harry Brook fought hard with his 53 off 37 balls but eventually, Proteas won the match by seven runs.
In the last Super 8 match, they clashed with the co-hosts West Indies and defeated them by three wickets in a rain-effected match. Tabraiz Shamsi again proved to be a match-winner and was given the Player of the Match award.
South Africa in Semi-final 1
Afghanistan and South Africa clashed in the first semi-final match of the tournament and the Proteas completely owned the Afghan team from the word go. They restricted Afghanistan to 56 runs in 11.5 overs and chased down the target in 8.5 overs with nine wickets in hand to enter the final.
South Africa have a very balanced bowling attack. Their only concern should be their batting. The batters have not performed continuously but if it was their day, only one atter can completely change the game. They have Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, de Kock and Tristan Stubbs who play in various leagues around the world and have vast experience. Marco Jansen has also been in remarkable form.
Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman have been very economical in the tournament. The spin department has Maharaj and Shamsi, who can bamboozle any batting lineup. So, they have a big chance to use all of their resources and come out as world champions for the first time.