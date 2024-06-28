Cricket

India Vs South Africa Prediction T20 World Cup Final: Who Will Win, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India vs South Africa final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

India vs South Africa Final T20 World Cup 2024 Prediction
Who will win the T20 World Cup 2024? The question looms over every cricket fan's mind as India and South Africa prepare to take on each other in a blockbuster final on Saturday in Barbados. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)

Both teams are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Aiden Markram-led South Africa have won eight on the trot while the Rohit Sharma-captained India have won seven and one of their games was abandoned.

However, the fashion in which these teams have won these matches is totally different. While the Proteas have eked out narrow victories in all their games, India have been dominant in their wins.

The two sides also have a history of boasting of great teams but not being able to win the title. One of them will come out of the match with a trophy and create history, the other will endure another heartbreak.

Who will win in the India vs South Africa final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India Vs South Africa Head To Head Record

India and South Africa have faced each other in 29 T20Is so far. India leads South Africa in their head to head record.

Played: 29

India: 14

South Africa: 11

No Result: 4

In T20 World Cups

Played: 6

India: 4

South Africa: 2

India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

India Vs South Africa Probable 11

India probable 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa probable 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman

India Vs South Africa Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Update

The start of the game on Saturday may be impacted by stray thunderstorms in the southern Caribbean. Rain is 50% expected, but there is a reserve day for the final. The temperature would be around 30 degree Celsius.

India Vs South Africa Kensington Oval Pitch Report

The Kensington Oval pitch has been largely good for the batters. However, in some games, it has been two-paced as well.

Expect a decent batting surface with the par score being around 160-170.

India Vs South Africa Prediction

India start as favourites but anything can happen on the day. Google gives India 64% chances of lifting the trophy but do not make the mistake of underestimating South Africa. Expect a thrilling final.

