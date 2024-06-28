Cricket

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados, here are the three key battles to look forward to

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in a frame. AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli, left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

And then there were two! India and South Africa, the two unbeaten sides in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, clash in the all-important final match on Saturday, June 29 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. (As It Happened Scorecard)

The Proteas thrashed Afghanistan to win the first semi-final by nine wickets in Trinidad whereas India dished out a 68-run drubbing to England, who were the reigning champions of the trophy in the second semi-final match.

Aiden Markram's men have are in their maiden WC final whereas Rohit Sharma is the first Indian captain to lead his country in three ICC global finals in a space of 12 months -- 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup and now the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the final showing in Barbados, here are the three key battles to look forward to

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

India's star batter Virat Kohli has had a dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup. 'King Kohli' has scored 75 runs in seven innings in the marquee event and was even consoled by coach Rahul Dravid in the dug-out post his dismissal in the second semi-final. After the game, Rohit Sharma backed Kohli saying, "He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)." However, he faces an in-form Kagiso Rabada who has 12 wickets in eight matches and will be looking to turn up the heat on India's star batter. The Proteas ran riot against Afghanistan and will look to repeat the same against the Men In Blue on Saturday.

Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain stops play during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. - AP
India Vs South Africa, Barbados Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Final Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma vs Tabraiz Shamsi

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored consecutive half-centuries in back-to-back games and moreover, it is his intent that has set him apart. Rohit is India's top scorer with 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97. If one would have noticed very keenly, the 37-year-old attacked Australia's Adam Zampa and England's Adil Rashid with the latter later having the last laugh. SA's Tabraiz Shamsi will fancy his chances against Rohit and the spinner loves a challenge. His three-for in the semi was the standout performance and will want to carry on with the same in the final against India.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

These two know each other very well and will look to outdo each other when India go head-to-head against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29. Bumrah has registered 13 wickets in the tourney but his economy rate has been top notch. As for QdK, his blistering start up the order, has set the tone for the Proteas in their unbeaten run. How these two approach each other in the final, will be a question on everyone's lips.

Squads:

South Africa Squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Fajardo Fires Panama To Dramatic Victory Over 10-Man US - In Pics
  2. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate
  3. Delhi-NCR Rain, Waterlogging: Check Affected Routes, Traffic Advisories, Airport Update
  4. 'Ruling Party Were Not Stopped When...': Priyanka Gandhi Reacts As Speaker Om Birla Objects To Congress MP's 'Jai Samvidhan' Slogan
  5. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended Till 2 PM
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Earns Rs 95 Crore In India; Collects Rs 180 Crore Worldwide
  2. Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer 'Kanguva' Release Date Announced, Set To Clash With 'Vettaiyan' And 'Jigra' On THIS Day
  3. Mandira Bedi Reveals How She Got The Opportunity To Host Cricket, Mentions She Was Criticized For Her Anchoring
  4. Karan Kundrra Rubbishes Rumours Of Breakup With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls It 'Imagination At Its Peak'
  5. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
Sports News
  1. PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women, One-Off Test Toss Update: IND-W Bat First At Chepauk - Check Playing XIs
  5. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Unfazed By Draw, Dorival Junior Insists Brazil's On The Right Track
World News
  1. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  2. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
  3. 'Not Going To Win Popularity With Blood...': Bolivian President Arce Denies Being Involved In Attempted Coup
  4. Iran: 2 Presidential Election Candidates Withdraw Ahead Of Polls On Friday
  5. Israel Allows 19 Wounded Children From Gaza To Go To Egypt As First Medical Evacuation In 2 Months
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Departures Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: India Women Bat First Against South Africa Women In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today; Personal Attacks At Biden-Trump Debate
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri