Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

India's star batter Virat Kohli has had a dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup. 'King Kohli' has scored 75 runs in seven innings in the marquee event and was even consoled by coach Rahul Dravid in the dug-out post his dismissal in the second semi-final. After the game, Rohit Sharma backed Kohli saying, "He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)." However, he faces an in-form Kagiso Rabada who has 12 wickets in eight matches and will be looking to turn up the heat on India's star batter. The Proteas ran riot against Afghanistan and will look to repeat the same against the Men In Blue on Saturday.